At the recently held 2025 Met Gala, Rihanna and Ciara were spotted together and photos of them went viral after their messy 2011 fight on Twitter

Many social media users reacted to the development as the old tweets between both women resurfaced on the internet

The 2025 Met Gala witnessed the end of an over-decade-long beef between music stars Rihanna and Ciara.

The Met Gala 2025 took place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and one of the highlights was seeing Rihanna and Ciara being chummy with each other at the event.

The Barbadian singer, who recently announced her third pregnancy by showcasing her baby bump at the Met Gala, and Ciara made social media headlines over 14 years ago when they tackled each other on Twitter in 2011.

Netizens react to Rihanna and Ciara at Met Gala 2025 after messy Twitter fight.

The beef started when Ciara was on the E! Fashion Police show as a guest judge and she shared her unpleasant encounter with Rihanna. According to her, Rihanna wasn’t the nicest person when they met. She said:

“I ran into her recently at a party and she wasn’t the nicest and it’s crazy because I’ve always loved and respected what she’s done with fashion. I’ve ran into her before, but this time it wasn’t the most pleasant run-in.”

Not long after, Rihanna took to Twitter (now X) to respond to Ciara. This led to a back and forth between both women. See the old tweets below:

In new photos that surfaced of Rihanna and Ciara at the Met Gala, they appeared to be in high spirits with Riri even letting Ciara cradle her growing baby bump.

Reactions as Rihanna and Ciara make up at Met Gala

Netizens reacted to Rihanna and Ciara ending their over 14 years beef at the Met Gala. Some of them also shared their thoughts about the resurfaced tweets that caused the whole drama:

Photo of Ciara, Rihanna and their men at Met Gala 2025 as they reunite after 2011 Twitter fight. Photo: Getty Images

Iamsheriep said:

“And she let her touch the belly! They’re more than ok! This is beautiful!”

Stefmad1 said:

“Both of their men can’t stay off of them 😂.”

Ginag2funny said:

“2011? Man please they grown now.”

Sandycheeks.2012 said:

“Y’all messy with these receipts 😂.”

Durandbernarr wrote:

“I love this! Happy and grown 💛.”

Rodneythavoice said:

“I remember Rihanna’s thumbs use to be hell on wheels! She used to fight with everyone. Fans, celebrities, haters, anyone could get it. The good ole days.”

Vibewithjosh said:

“Yall mad messy for posting the old tweets……..but thank you cause I needed a recap real quick of what was said again 😭.”

Korieography wrote:

“Rihanna ate with the clap back 😂.”

Styledbyjovon_ said:

“Omgggggg I’m so happy for this l hope her and Teyana make up I’d love to see Teyana model for fenty.”

Amazonprincess2.0 said:

“Wait when did Rihanna get pregnant again ?”

Shotby.tee said:

“They are both married with kids, GOODBYE.”

Donald_duck273 said:

“Rihanna was a menace back then 😂😂.”

