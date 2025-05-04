A$AP Rocky and his lover Rihanna made the rounds online after the rapper recently gifted the mother of his kids

A video went viral showing a gorgeous portrait painting of Rihanna presented to her by her man

Details about the brilliant artist behind the gigantic image have got Nigerians and other internet users reacting online

A$AP Rocky (born Rakim Mayers) recently gifted his lover Rihanna a breathtaking piece of portrait photography that has left fans ecstatic.

The rapper gave his partner a unique piece of artwork done by Nigerian mixed-media artist Chiamaka Iwenofu, which represents their strong emotional bond and appreciation for unusual art.

A$AP Rocky surprises Rihanna with Stunning prrtrait by artist Chiamaka Iwenofu. Credit: @fentyxavge

Source: Instagram

This beautiful gesture went viral on social media platforms on May 2, 2025. The photograph, which shows Rihanna with her iconic braided hair and stunning expression, was featured in a photo collage with a natural outdoor setting and a tranquil body of water.

Chiamaka Iwenofu, a Nigerian artist who started her creative journey in 2012, is recognised for her mixed media techniques that use canvas, pencil, textiles, beads, and real hair.

Her work frequently honours African culture, resulting in rich compositions that are alive with depth and emotion. Iwenofu most likely used her characteristic style for Rihanna's image, using items such as beads or natural hair to give the artwork a distinct, tactile texture.

Fans on social media applauded the portrait's skill, with some mentioning its "shiny" elements, while others began amusing disputes about specific aspects such as the nose.

The unveiling of the image has also given additional attention to Iwenofu, whose body of work includes over 2,000 pieces and is gaining popularity online.

See the post below:

Internet users react to Rihanna’s portrait

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

alliejoy221 said:

"I feel the nose is too big."

callmehennyb said:

"Something is off like this post so I can come back and see everyone else’s comments please 😂."

crotchets_by_nel said:

"People in the comments are jealous af 😂😂she Did a great job and that's all that matters."

stikababy said:

"Anybody who criticizes this should show a pic of their drawing cos some of you cannot see the good in anything."

aftercollegechristina said:

"Idk if she had face trauma and an abrasion with disorientation and delirium, but really great island facial features!"

theversatiletemi said:

"It’s the fact that you put “anything that’s worth doing, is worth doing well” into full action for me, cos see that hair finishing by steaming the ends of the braids in hot water, like you were making a “real hair” on an actual human being 🙌😍."

bianca.scott.queen said:

"As a person with a big nose, I wouldn’t like the size. But everything else hits."

africanmagik_ said:

"ASSAP bought it for RiRi AND AHE LOVES IT and fans online are complaining that the 👃 is too big 😢😢 clowns 🤡 Good job Ma my the work of ur hands fake you far and beyond your dreams 🙌."

Rihanna custom portrait from AP Rocky trends. Credit: @badgirlriri

Source: Instagram

