US-based singer Rihanna recently won the hearts of more Nigerians with her attempt to learn the Yoruba language

A video made the rounds of the Barbadian musician learning how to say “I’m fine” in Yoruba at one of her Fenty events

The viral clip raised a series of reactions from Nigerians, with many of them being impressed by Rihanna

US-based Barbadian singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty recently learned to speak the Yoruba language to the joy of fans.

UK-based makeup artist Damilola Adejonwo, aka Senorfenty, posted a video on Instagram trying to get the international music star to learn his language.

Fans react to video of Rihanna learning to speak Yoruba.

In the clip, Rihanna was with Senorfenty at the Fenty event when he was heard instructing the music star on how to say “Mo wa pa”, which means “I’m fine”.

The makeup artist posted the video with a caption explaining that he had told Rihanna he was Nigerian and taught her a bit of the language. He wrote:

“Mo wa pa oooooo!!!!! I was telling Rihanna that I am Nigerian and she has to learn Yoruba , so I taught her mo wa pa which means I am doing welll & she wouldn’t stop saying it the entire time . That might be the next single 😂😂😂😂 she is such a vibe.”

Fans react to video of Rihanna learning Yoruba

The viral video Rihanna learning how to speak Yoruba soon spread on the Nigerian social media space and raised reactions from fans. While a number of them were impressed by her attempt, others slammed the makeup artist for how he embraced her in the video.

Read some of their comments below:

Koksiewoksie:

“Rihanna is clearly from Naija 🙌.”

Catchy_miyatch:

“This guy no represent us well, na osinwin 😂.”

Desman_009:

“We are delighted that she is learning Yoruba, but we are not thrilled with the source of the knowledge. 😂.”

joykay.ot:

“The guy too do 😂.”

joykay.ot:

“Person wife na you dey hold like that 😂.”

oluwa_fola1:

“If Asap rocky catch this guy 😂.”

aanufashionhouse:

“😍😍😍 its how Riri is always so approachable for us.”

cynthiajoe007:

“He thinks he is a lady becomes he is behaving like one.. her body language should tell you she wasn't comfortable with your hands all over her.. mo wa pa 😂.”

T0nit0ne:

“It’s the Yoruba for me ❤️.”

jordanhailwood:

“This is everything !!”

Video of Rihanna and Ayra Starr in UK

The Nigerian singer met with Barbadian singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty in London.

The MAVIN Records signee was at the Fenty show in London. A video of their interaction went viral online. In the trending clip, Ayra could not hide her excitement as she chatted with Rihanna.

She went on to disclose how Rihanna’s country, Barbados, was her favourite place to be in the world. In response, the Fenty boss went on to explain how she got to know about the 21-year-old Nigerian singer.

