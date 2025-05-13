Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus trended online after a video of her from the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) surfaced online

The prominent event, which took place on May 10, saw Eniola in a back-and-forth conversation with a cameraman

The manner of the conversation triggered an internet user to attack the movie star, and her reaction to it went viral

Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus has faced massive criticism following her appearance at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The movie star was one of the top celebrities who graced the prestigious awards ceremony on May 10.

A video emerged online capturing a random conversation the thespian had with a cameraman while on the red carpet.

In the new trending clip, Eniola was gently asked to move out of the way. The voice behind the camera pointed out that she was blocking the walkway for other guests.

Eniola stood her ground while displaying an acclaimed American accent, stating that she couldn’t do anything about the red carpet situation.

A netizen who came across the clip on City Edge TV’s Instagram page lashed out at Eniola for displaying such an attitude at a highbrow event.

According to the female user, the actress borrowed an accent but could not borrow the orderliness and respect of the same people.

She wrote:

“You went to a country, borrowed their “accent” but you could not borrow important things like orderliness and respect for public spaces.”

Eniola, coming across the comment, replied:

“Werey.”

See the conversation below:

Fans react to Eniola Badmus’ video on red carpet

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

tee_ha_nna said:

"Even the guy talking to her too ! Let's not lie ,u don't address people like that especially in public places, it's embarrassing."

futballpunter said:

"Take correction Anty 0de and behave urself when you’re representing Nigeria outside. This is hw they bring bad light to this country."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Wetin concern omo President with orderliness? Alexa play me “Baba mi Loni le, ma rin , ma yan…."

okm_herbal said:

"Speaking with the accent we've been blessed with correctly and rightly is another way of branding Nigeria, I don't know what it is with twisting our tongues left, right and center."

ifedinmajohn said:

"She knows no one likes her. People who always comment in her space on ig just want give away😂."

iambimbopams said:

"Respect laid down rules and recognition of an event. Its for orderliness. Don't disorganize someone's event. It shows lack of respect to those who honoured you to give you and invite."

testimony.ijeoma wrote:

"The guy can still talk to her in a better way ! The sorry sorry sounded rude 😂, even if we no like her make we talk true 😂. But if she was a humble person she could have yielded but she's not humble."

chi_pearl63 said:

"You dey block walkway with that your rumpled and halfly sewn ribbon dress that can’t even let you walk like a human being, Nawa ooo!"

Eniola Badmus cautions fan

Legit.ng had reported that a lady on TikTok had posted a video of her encounter with Eniola Badmus while she visited a mall.

In the clip, she saw the actress and wanted to video her but Eniola refused and warned her against it.

The lady begged her and continued recording, while Badmus covered her face and walked toward the elevator.

