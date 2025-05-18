Nigerian music executive Tunji Balogun, aka Tee Billz, buzzed the internet with his parenting philosophy

Tiwa Savage's former husband shared pictures of his first daughter, who is currently 18 years old and mentioned that she brought her boyfriend home

He further stated the things he expected from his daughter’s lover’s family background, which triggered reactions online

Nigerian music executive Tunji Balogun, also known as Tee Billz, opened up on his style of parenting as he welcomes his daughter's boyfriend to his home.

Tiwa Savage's former husband posted a photo of his 18-year-old daughter with her lover on Instagram.

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband Tee Billz flaunts daughter's boyfriend. Credit: @teebillz, @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

He took satisfaction in welcoming him into his home and claimed that he likes to let his daughter explore rather than confine her to the rebellious.

The proud father took delight in teaching her to be with an amazing black young guy with honours, who is courteous and caring and comes from a solid two-parent family.

Tee Billz explained that by remaining open-minded, he encourages his children to investigate, question, and uncover their own truths.

“I'm very proud to welcome my daughter's boyfriend to my home at 18 than caging her to be rebellious.... I'm so proud to teach her to be with an excellent black young man with honors, respectful, loving from a good 2parents home!

“By being open-minded, we allow our children to explore, question, and discover their own truths...... My daughter, my business.💛. To raise a child for 18yrs in private school in Los Angeles no be beans! I know my mother is proud of me 😍🙏🏾💛."

See his post below:

Peeps react to Tee Billz’s parenting philosophy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

michealvictor110 said:

|Bro u can keep it private..everything thing no be social media."

aurora_divaa wrote:

"There’s nothing wrong with that, 18 is a good age for relationships and it’s always important parents know who their kids are dating, being overly strict doesn’t stop them.I don’t think it’s nice exposing the privacy here online though."

sanmimie wrote:

"This is good for you, and your views on this are respected but for me, my 18yrs old daughter will NOT bring no boy home at that age and when I suspect anything she will get tested till she’s 21..NO boys until 21/22… it’s all about foundation .. I am an old school and I wanna remain one."

mrlukeson said:

"Does the internet really need to know who your daughter is seeing?? You guys reveal way too much personal stuff in this obasanjo’s internet."

king_henry35 said:

"Next time print as a banner and hang it around Los Angeles so that people will be aware that your daughter now has a boyfriend. Everything should be on social media."

