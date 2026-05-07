Israel’s military is investigating a soldier after a photograph showed him smoking and placing a cigarette on the mouth of a Holy Mary statue in southern Lebanon

The incident, which took place in the Christian village of Debel, follows another case last month where a soldier struck a statue of Jesus with a sledgehammer

Church leaders and the Roman Catholic Church have condemned the acts as “disrespectful and outrageous behaviour”, urging the Israeli army to take serious action

Israel’s military has confirmed it is investigating an Israeli soldier after a photograph emerged showing him smoking and placing a cigarette on the mouth of a statue of the Holy Mary in the Christian village of Debel, southern Lebanon.

The incident follows another case last month where a soldier was photographed striking a statue of Jesus on a cross with a sledgehammer.

Israeli soldier investigated after photo shows cigarette placed on Mary statue in Debel. Photo credit: Sedmak/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The military said it viewed the latest act with “utmost severity” and stressed that the soldier’s behaviour “completely deviates from the values expected of its personnel”.

Reaction from local church leaders

Father Fadi Felfeli, head of Debel’s congregation, told the BBC: “Honestly, this issue really provoked us, especially after the apology regarding the cross. It also shows that there are individuals within the [Israeli] army that lack ethics and values and are bigoted. This reflects a great deal of fanaticism.”

He confirmed that the Holy Mary statue was not broken but described the act as “unethical”, adding: “They reflect extremism and intolerance that should not exist, especially toward a village that values peace and neutrality and is not involved in the war.”

Condemnation from the catholic church

The Roman Catholic Church’s representative in the Holy Land condemned the act as “disrespectful and outrageous behaviour”. The Custodia Terrae Sanctae told Israel’s Haaretz newspaper:

“We call on the Israeli government and the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] to act and send a clear message that such behaviour is unacceptable, must not happen again, and that the case be handled with the utmost seriousness.”

IDF response and disciplinary action

IDF spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani said the photograph was taken several weeks ago and confirmed that “command measures” would be taken against the soldier once the investigation is complete.

He added:

“The IDF respects freedom of religion and worship, as well as holy sites and religious symbols of all religions and communities.”

In the earlier case involving the statue of Jesus, the soldier responsible and another who photographed the act were sentenced to 30 days in military prison following international condemnation.

Ongoing conflict in Southern Lebanon

Thousands of Israeli troops remain in southern Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire that came into force on April 16, 2026. The ceasefire has not stopped fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, with both sides accusing each other of violations.

Israeli strikes have continued daily, killing more than 120 people in the past week, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. Hezbollah has responded with rocket, drone, and mortar attacks on Israeli positions in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

On Wednesday night, Israel carried out its first air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs since the ceasefire began, claiming it killed Ahmed Ali Balout, commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force. Hezbollah has not confirmed the death.

Since the war began on March 2, 2026, at least 2,715 people have been killed in Lebanon, according to the Lebanese health ministry. Israeli authorities report 17 soldiers and one civilian killed in southern Lebanon, along with two civilians in northern Israel.

Catholic Church demands accountability, calling the act outrageous and urging serious measures. Photo credit: Pratan Ounitipang/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Pope Leo decree on how catholics should refer to Mary

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Vatican has issued a new decree, approved by Pope Leo, that redefines how Catholics should refer to Mary, the mother of Jesus, particularly in relation to her role in salvation.

The document, released on Tuesday, addressed long-standing theological debates surrounding the titles “co-redemptrix” and “mediatrix”, which have been popular among the faithful for centuries.

Source: Legit.ng