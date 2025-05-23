Nollywood actress Caroline Hutchings Danjuma has stylishly announced that she is in a relationship

Nollywood actress Carolina Hutchings Danjuma has sparked speculations about having a new relationship with a recent post online.

The entrepreneur shared new pictures of herself, noting that she was showing off the evidence of her husband’s money.

Caroline Danjuma shows off evidence of husband's money. Credit: @carolynahutchings

Caroline took to Instagram to upload a snapshot of herself, revealing that her beauty and appearance are the result of devouring her husband's money.

The ex-wife of billionaire Musa Danjuma claims her husband works while she spends.

See her post below:

Caroline married the younger brother of former Minister of Defence Theophilus Danjuma in 2007, and the couple had three children before filing for divorce in 2016.

The mother of three made waves in 2023 when she revealed that late Tagbo Umeike was her lover.

Mr. Umeike was a friend of Davido. Autopsy data indicate that he died in 2017 as a result of heavy alcohol intake.

She also revealed that she met him a year after legally divorcing her former husband.

In an interview with actress Innih Emah on the YouTube show 'Speak your Truth with Innih', the actress, who made her screen debut in 2004, said that she still loves her ex-husband and that this will not change.

She said, “He would always be the love of my life. He is the father of my three children. He is the one I said, and you know what? This man is worth being my husband. So, yes, he would always remain the love of my life, and that would not change.

“I would love to marry again, whether it’s my ex-husband or a new amazing man God sends. I want to have a family.”

“Yes, I would love to return to my ex-husband, or if God says, this is the man you will marry. I want peace of mind and happiness. As I get older, I want someone I can build with and have peace of mind. Peace of mind is more valuable than money.”

Caroline Danjuma brags about husband's money. Credit: @carolynahutchings

How netizens reacted to Caroline’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

flora_t_baby wrote:

"Savage Queen is following Jesus😂😂😂 make I follow Jesus also😂😂😂 beautiful mama❤️."

manuelsbeautty_gh said:

"Ego oyibo, finish all the money 🙌🙌❤️."

vhee_asuquo said:

"My love ❤️ Chakam 📸 before them go say I no love you."

kingly_kosi said:

"Chakam 😍😍😍😍."

orekelewajoke said:

"Most beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

_miss_deo said:

"My queen ❤️❤️❤️ very evident."

itz_ifunanya_osondu said:

"Osheyy my queeen 😍😍😍😍. Chakam 📸📸📸 I film am well well 😂."

Oritsefemi's wife speaks about crashed marriage

Meanwhile, in 2022, Legit.ng reported that Oritsefemi's estranged wife, Nabila Fash, was emotional as she spoke about her hard times and the things she struggled with while married to the singer.

During an extended Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, Nabila noted that she became someone else in her marriage as she reached a point of pain that she could no longer control.

