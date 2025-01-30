Teebillz, Tiwa Savage's former husband, has shared a lovely picture of the singer with her and son and step-son

In the post, he called the people in the picture his family and said that she should stay away from family feud

Fans reacted to the post as few of them praised him for always watching out for her, some suggested that they should come back together

Tunji Balogun better known as Teebillz, Tiwa Savage's former husband has shared a lovely picture of his ex-wife, their son and her step-son.

Legit.ng had reported that Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, had announced his separation from wife. Savage was linked to the saga as she was allegedly close to Annie and Toke Makinwa.

Fans react to Teebillz's post. Photo credit@teebillz

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the whole drama, Teebillz seemingly warned Savage about getting involved in the drama.

In his post, he said that she should stay away from family drama. He also called her his family in the online post.

Tiwa Savage bonds with step-son

In the picture shared by the talent manager, the Water and Garri crooner was seen eating with her son. One of her ex-husband's son was also with them.

Tiwa Savage was trying to serve her son a drink, while her step-son was already taking his own drink. Teebillz used a hashtag honest advice at the end of her post.

Recall that Teebillz also defended Savage during her feud with singer David Adeleke, aka Davido last year.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Teebillz's post

Nigerians reacted to the post made by the talent manager about his ex-wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@beautybytumi:

"I love how he still protects her."

@happyboypere34:

"Only if u stop taking family feud to the public."

@c_bruce1:

"Na social media comment Dey scatter some marriage these days , even 18years old girl that yahoo boy just broke their heart will advise you to leave 20years relationship."

@nikzy80:

"Pls marry her again. I love you together."

@omofadugba:

"Beautiful. Life can be simple."

@dora.uzoma19:

"Anything to associate with her. U r lucky she is peaceful."

@eazeekode:

"Of course no put mouth for family mata e get y."

@glochic212:

"E no go better for Facebook bloggers cos I wonder where they get all the nonsense they used to write about you and Tiwa."

@ebubechukwuumehumeh:

“Guy u tried to bring ur family 2gether ,na real men fit do am."

@emergencygadgets_ng:

"Wahala for those wey they always put mouth for Toto and preek matter,cos you’ll end up as topic while they are sleeping or after."

Teebillz praises Tiwa, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Teebillz had shared a lovely video of two of his children from different women who showed love to each other.

In the clip, his younger son known as Mill was seen face timing Jamil, the son he had with Tiwa Savage.

In the caption of his post, he appreciated all the women who had children for him for making him a better person.

Source: Legit.ng