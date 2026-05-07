The NBS said the average price of a 50kg bag of local rice increased in March 2026, rising to N112,000 from N92,946 in February

The report also showed increases in the prices of foreign rice, eggs, beans, garri, onions, and ginger during the same period

Taraba, Oyo, and Abia states recorded some of the highest food prices, while Niger, Taraba, and Plateau states had some of the lowest

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a sharp increase in the price of local rice across the country.

According to its Selected Food Price Watch report for March 2026, the average cost of a 50kg bag of local short-grain rice rose by 20.5%, moving from N92,946 in February to N112,000 in March.

Local Rice Now Costs N112,000 Per 50kg Bag as Food Prices Surge Nationwide

Source: Getty Images

The report also revealed that imported rice became more expensive during the same period. A 50kg bag of foreign rice increased by 3.06%, climbing from N110,589 in February to N133,975 in March.

Despite the official figures released by the NBS, a recent market survey conducted by Vanguard indicated that a 50kg bag of local short-grain rice currently sells for an average of about N60,000 in many markets, even with the recent rise in prices.

Why local rice struggles to compete

Nigeria’s rice industry faces structural challenges that make it difficult to rival foreign competitors.

Producers in countries like India, Thailand, and Vietnam benefit from economies of scale, integrated production systems, and government-backed infrastructure.

By contrast, Nigerian millers operate in a high-cost environment, providing their own power, water, logistics, and security.

Peter Dama, national chairman of the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria, said these conditions put local operators at a severe disadvantage.

“We generate everything ourselves, while foreign competitors get these at little or no cost,” he said. “It makes competition extremely difficult.”

Eggs, garri and other staples record increases

The NBS further stated that several essential food items recorded price increases in March 2026.

According to the report, the average cost of a crate of 30 eggs increased by 2% compared to February. Brown beans also became more expensive, with the average price per kilogram rising from N1,307.44 in February to N1,325.85 in March, representing a 1.41% increase.

Similarly, the price of loose white garri rose by 1.38% to N801.54 per kilogram, while onion bulbs increased by 1.59% to N1,153.14 per kilogram.

Fresh ginger also recorded a slight increase of 0.61%, reaching an average price of N5,541.25 per kilogram.

The Bureau highlighted variations in food prices across states. Taraba State recorded the highest price for a crate of eggs at N6,999, while Niger State had the lowest at N5,610.04.

For brown beans, Oyo State posted the highest average price at N1,937.20 per kilogram, whereas Taraba State recorded the lowest price at N745.

In the case of white garri, Abia State had the highest average price at N1,075.45 per kilogram, while Plateau State recorded the lowest at N513.78.

Local Rice Now Costs N112,000 Per 50kg Bag as Food Prices Surge Nationwide

Source: Getty Images

Farmers name those responsible for inflating rice prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian rice farmers have accused middlemen and cartels of driving the sharp rise in the price of the staple.

The farmers alleged that these middlemen are hoarding and profiteering, which is why government efforts to stabilise the market have not yielded results.

They noted that the unscrupulous actors in the sector were deliberately creating artificial scarcity and exploiting Nigerians’ preference for imported rice.

Source: Legit.ng