Kim Kardashian recently shared a post celebrating her graduation from law school after six years of study

In the widely circulated post, she was seen receiving her decoration and delivering a speech about her academic journey

However, fans expressed disappointment with some of her statements, sharing their reactions in the comment section

Reality star and Kanye West’s former wife, Kim Kardashian, recently shared good news with her fans in a post on her Instagram story.

In the post, the businesswoman announced that she has graduated from law school after six years of study. She expressed joy that her children were with her during the graduation ceremony.

She also shared a picture of her youngest son, Psalm, who was dressed in a fashionable outfit reminiscent of her late grandfather, Robert Kardashian.

Her other child, Chicago, wore an outfit similar to one Kim had worn previously.

In videos, Kim Kardashian proudly displayed her certificate while sharing the inspiration behind her achievement.

Fans react to Kim Kardashian’s post

Fans were not impressed by the fashion icon’s announcement and sought to clarify the nature of her certificate.

According to Legit.ng’s findings, Kim Kardashian who was involved in a legal battle with her ex-husband, and Jessica Jackson, the attorney sponsoring her studies, provided insight into her journey.

The mother of four who bought a truck for her friend entered the programme with a strong determination to fight for justice. She did not attend traditional law school lectures or take shortcuts, but instead dedicated herself to studying a mountain of case law.

Jessica added that the reality star devoted 18 hours per week, 48 weeks per year, for six consecutive years, totalling 5,184 hours of legal study.

She also showed up in courtrooms to advocate for others.

See the post here:

Reactions to Kim Kardashian's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@fridaysbeauty_supply reacted:

"No, Kim Kardashian did not attend a traditional, state-accredited law school to study law. She followed a path called "reading the law," which involves an apprenticeship with a practicing lawyer or judge in California."

@miss.jenny_and_bear commented:

"She's not a lawyer till she passes the Bar."

@pvanni wrote:

"An amazingly huge effort for someone who work travelling and has 4 kids! If she is already a lawyer or not, doesn’t really matter because she just demonstrate the go getter she is."

@sampenas shared:

"So she graduates from law school and her ceremony is in her backyard."

@vintagebarbie_1959 said:

"She still has to take the bar exam. And doesn’t technically have a Law Degree. She took a four year law degree study program."

@katmora666 commented:

"What a joke! Takes away from the real people who actually worked hard for their degree."

Source: Legit.ng