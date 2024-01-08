Teebillz had made his grievance known to Davido in a long note he wrote and posted on social media

He stated that the singer bad dishonoured his family despite the love and respect accorded to him

Teebillz said he would wait till Davido wins the Grammy and deal with him according to the way he deserves

Tunji Balogun better known as Teebillz, Tiwa Savage's former husband has accused David Adeleke, of disrespecting his family. And he promised to deal with him.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido and Tiwa Savage had unfollowed each other for reasons not clearly stated.

Teebillz calls out Davido for disrespecting his family. Photo credit @davido/@teebillz323/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He penned a long note to Davido on how he treated his family as he stated his displeasure publicly. According to him, he and his son, Jamil and Savage all love and respect Davido but they haven't gotten such back from the 'Timeless' crooner.

Teebillz says that a man should protect his family

In the post, the talent manager said that it is the responsibility of a man to protect his family. He added that it shows that such a man loves his family and is committed to their welfare.

He warned Davido that his family would be the last that he would dishonour with his attitude.

Teebillz says he will teach Davido a lesson

Pained by what the Grammy nominee did, Teebillz said he would teach Davido a lesson on behalf of his uncle whom he has no respect for.

Teebillz has always defended his ex-wife from any form of abuse in the past. He supported her when she was being blackmailed after her tape got leaked.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Teeblliz

Reactions have trailed the post made by the talent manager. Here are some of the comments below:

@big_madumadu:

"Enu mouth…. U wey dem leave for road side."

@lody_bee:

"I'll teach you a lesson on their behalf"okay that one got me."

@tony_leung_fanchat:

"I hate half call outs.. if you have something to say to someone just say it once all this half call out and hiding of hands is boring."

@nickipresh_:

"Was it not the same teeblix I saw with Davido at eagle square all loved up?"

@parker_ojugo':

"This man should not spoil this year theme this one na clout na."

@ms.dee24':

"Enjoy which Grammy? Did they say he is winning any Grammy. If you wanna drag him now, drag him abeg."

@lovethjoe5:

"So because David unfollow tiwa is an insult? Hmm we dey wait."

@chichum:'

"Mumu man you want to use Davido to trend ."

@official_adamazi:

"Clout... if you know you know."

@jemmy_oa:

"@prince_ii I’m not a lawyer but this sure looks like a threat …kindly deal with it ….nothing must happen to David ."

Teebillz criticises three top artists in Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that Teebillz had lashed out against some singers in Nigeria.

His post was made after the success of the Afro Nation concert which took place in Portugal

He said that Davido and Burna Boy gave their best performance but they could have done better during the even. He also said that Wizkid added little to his stage delivery during the event.

Source: Legit.ng