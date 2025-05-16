Nigerian singer 2baba and his new wife, Honorable Natasha Osawaru, recently hung out with music star, Dbanj

A video making the rounds online showed the moment Dbanj and 2baba mingled with each other while Natasha stood watching them

The viral video raised a series of interesting observations from netizens, as some of them pointed out Natasha’s demeanour

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba and his new wife, Hon. Natasha Osawaru, were recently spotted with fellow singer Dapo Oyebanjo aka Dbanj.

A video made the rounds on social media showing the moment 2baba and Natasha arrived at what appeared to be Dbanj’s house.

In the clip, Dbanj welcomed them with loud music and dancing as he got 2baba to join him by showcasing his moves.

Nigerians react as Dbanj seemingly ignores 2baba's wife Natasha as they visit him. Photos: @iambangalee

As expected, 2baba started to sing after dancing for a bit with Dbanj. During all of this, Honorable Natasha was seen still standing by the entrance as her presence had not yet been acknowledged by Dbanj.

See the video below:

Reactions as 2baba and Natasha visit Dbanj

The video of 2baba and Natasha’s visit to Dbanj drew the attention of Nigerians for various reasons. While some of them were entertained by the display between the two men, others pointed out that Natasha was ignored throughout the video:

ujubaybay said:

“He's taking her everywhere just so she can be accepted.”

shopwith. extera said:

“Them mo really send her with her koi koi shoe everytime.”

beccaszn said:

“I can't hate 2Baba sha! Nothing concern me with him love life! I meannnn!!! A Guyyyy!!”

dose.of.kanyi_ said:

“Shey Dbanj no see Mary Amaka?”

iam_omonike said:

“See her waiting for him to acknowledge her 🤣 nibo 🤣.”

allshadesof_best wrote:

“Nothing concern Dbanj concern 2face wife!”

topgirl232 said:

“Nah Waytin Natasha want b dis.”

taiwoliciouss said:

“Them dey do tour.”

teeto__olayeni wrote:

“Dbanj, shey no be say 2face go serve punishment for house as you sideline him Madam so?”

made_in_heaven_wears2 said:

“Bangalee nor see nee idibia madam koikoi?”

nnenna_blinks_ wrote:

“Didn't Bangalee see Nee idibia? She literally went through 10 moods at once standing there.”

darchy_kanem said:

“2face sef izzz not a good husband. E no fit say see my wife and pull her forward Bangalee sef eh Nee Idibia no small o, Honorable Ma ni baba oko mi.”

Nigerians react as Dbanj seemingly ignores 2baba's wife Natasha during visit. Photos: @official2baba, @honorableosawaru

Davido dragged for ignoring 2baba's boo Natasha

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Davido got his countrymen talking following his meeting with his senior colleague 2Baba.

In a video shared by Davido's logistics manager, 2Baba and Natasha could be seen grooving to OBO's song at a corner in the nightclub. While many wondered if the two singers met, a new clip surfaced showing the moment the OBO crooner exchanged a warm, brotherly hug and a friendly handshake.

A couple of eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the DMW executive ignored the music icon’s new partner during their brief greeting, igniting a series of online reactions.

