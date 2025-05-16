Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has made another move to change her physical appearance ahead of her birthday

As the film star gets set to turn 39 on May 17, 2025, she underwent a teeth whitening procedure and documented it online

Uche Ogbodo’s teeth whitening came shortly after she did a BBL and people reacted to it on social media

Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo has decided to do a teeth whitening procedure as an early birthday gift.

Just recently, the movie star who recently did a BBL, took to her Instagram page to announce to fans that was getting her teeth whitened as an early 39th birthday present to herself.

The mum of three would turn the new age on May 17, 2025, and she seemed very excited about getting her teeth done ahead of the big day.

Nigerians react as Uche Ogbodo does teeth whitening after doing BBL. Photos: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

In the video, Uche Ogbodo documented how she went to the orthodontist and how her teeth were whitened by the professionals. She accompanied the clip with a caption that reads:

“My Birthday is Tomorrow Yaaayyyy !! 🎶🎶🎶 Got My Brand new White Teeth as My Birthday gift 😩❤️. Because Clean Teeth and Fresh Breath & Sweet Smell is all you need not to pis off your neighbor with bad Breath & Body odor.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Uche Ogbodo whitens teeth after doing BBL

Uche Ogbodo’s disclosure about whitening her teeth before her 39th birthday was met with interesting comments from netizens. Some of them gushed over her new appearance:

Ebonyobasuyi said:

“Your journey look so easy love.”

Prisca_amoo said:

“Instanta!! Loving how you are taking good care of YOU.”

Merg1_200 wrote:

“Happy Birthday To U sis in Addy❤️.”

Gachi_hair wrote:

“Awwwn, I’m so happy for u mami 😍😍.”

Victoria_jackreece said:

“U look amazing ma… speed recovery for u mama.”

Ugegbe_oyib0 said:

“This year go hot for us Sis ❤️🔥.”

Toluasanu said:

“🥰 it looks soooo good ❤️.”

Eriata_ese said:

“Wow this is beautiful 😍 I’m so happy for you love ❤️❤️❤️ wishing you quick recovery.”

Sochima1_ said:

“It looks so natural 😍.”

Lifestyle_withmummy_rina said:

“I love how transparent you're about your make over 😍😍😍.”

Niji_darlingtv said:

“So this woman you won turn everything about you to artificial.”

Chichuks_fidel said:

“Nobi only 39 years, 34 and I started watching your movie when I was small.”

Oghomwen_20 said:

“39 ke 😂😂😂 na wa.”

Nigerians react as Uche Ogbodo does teeth whitening after doing BBL. Photos: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Uche Ogbodo's BBL recovery video raises concerns

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Uche Ogbodo went viral on social media over a video she recently shared from her recovery after undergoing surgery to enhance her backside.

The actress, who lost properties to burglars a few months ago, had been vocal about 'fixing' her body. According to her, she had gained a lot of weight as a result of childbirth and wanted to eliminate excess fat.

However, on Sunday, May 11, Uche Ogbodo shared a video on her official Instagram page showing her visibly distressed. She was seen kneeling on a chair, crying out in pain and urging hospital staff to call the doctor for relief.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng