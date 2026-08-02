Suspected bandits launched a late-night raid on Kasuwar Daji community in Kaura-Namoda LGA, Zamfara state

At least 6 soldiers were killed after the attackers overran a military outpost protecting the area

Former deputy speaker Hon Namadi Kasuwar Daji confirmed the attack, saying residents were abducted to the bush

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Zamfara State - Suspected bandits killed at least six soldiers and abducted more than 70 residents during a large-scale raid on Kasuwar Daji community in the Kaura-Namoda local government area of Zamfara state.

The attackers struck around 11:30 pm on Saturday night, August 1, 2026, overwhelming a military outpost that had been stationed in the area to maintain security.

Zamfara community mourns as bandits strike military outpost

Source: Original

As reported by Vanguard, sources said that after overrunning the post, the bandits opened fire indiscriminately across the community before seizing dozens of residents and taking them into the bush.

Beyond the human casualties and abductions, the attackers also looted a number of shops, carting away food items, drinks, and other goods.

Residents call for federal, state intervention

A resident who gave his name as Alhaji Aminu Kasuwar Daji described the situation as increasingly desperate.

"Our calls to Zamfara state and the Federal Government are to come to the aid of Zamfara people generally on this insecurity bedevilling the state. We are really in danger as if the bandits can overpower the military and succeed in their operation on innocent citizens."

The former deputy speaker, Hon Namadi Kasuwar Daji, confirmed the attack through a telephone interview, saying he was away from the community at the time but was alerted by relatives.

He said he was told that soldiers had been killed, though he could not confirm the exact number.

"I was told that the bandits have even killed soldiers, but I was not told the actual number. Again, I was told that the bandits, after looting shops to do away with foodstuffs, drinks and other properties, have also abducted an unspecified number of residents to the bush."

Police yet to confirm bandits attack

The state Police Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said he had no information about the incident when contacted.

He promised to follow up with officers on the ground, but had not returned calls by the time this report was filed.

Zamfara state has long been one of Nigeria's most volatile regions, with repeated bandit attacks on rural communities leaving residents exposed and security forces stretched across a wide and difficult terrain.

Bandits kill 12, burn 6 alive in fresh attack

Recall that suspected bandits stormed Lajinge village in Sabon Birni LGA, Sokoto State, at around 11pm on Saturday and operated for over four hours.

Six people were burnt alive after gunmen poured petrol on a room where residents had taken shelter and refused to come out.

Residents said security personnel stationed just 2km away did not respond to repeated distress calls throughout the entire attack.

Source: Legit.ng