If there’s one thing we know about Odumodu Blvck, it’s that he often orders audacity from 'Temu'

The Abuja-based rapper shared a post where he attached Mr Eazi’s wife, Temi Otedola, which many found inappropriate

Social media users have since bombarded his page with their thoughts, pointing out that he should not have acted that way

There has been a conversation about Odumodu Blvck's recent action on social media. The self-titled 'Industry Machine', who recently sang Davido’s praises for giving his girlfriend N10 million, has come under fire.

It’s no news that Odumodu often does audacious things online, but this one takes the cake. On May 15, Temi Otedola posted a photo of herself wearing a Barcelona jersey at the stadium.

Odumodu triggers backlash for posting Mr Eazi's wife.

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, Odumodu posted the same photo of Temi on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page without a caption. Online users found the act disrespectful and called him out. Many opined that Mr Eazi would not take this development lightly.

See the post below:

Nigerian rapper, Odumodu Blvck, explained what transpired on stage at the 2025 Headies Award.

The music star explained why his microphone was cut off while giving a speech after winning the Next Rated Award.

Odumodu’s tweet went viral, and it started an online discussion among netizens who debated over his stance on the matter.

Reactions as Odumodu Blvck gets dragged

Read some reactions below:

@1snipperpunter said:

"This is very wrong sha, na person wife n na ur colleague. He no go like am even if he no actually tal."

@nitostat said:

"Little did they know that her father is the richest black man."

@Perryzona123221 said:

U deh post person wife. U better serious abt ur life nah 2025 we deh oo ogunmogun."

@Bisanto_1 said:

"Mr eazi no go follow u play that kind play oo, na machine gun them go use kpai u."

@ShaDy__001 said:

"Na this one u go use hol body this night?"

Odumodu Blvck ignites backlash for posting Mr Eazi's wife. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

@ayodele_os83922 said:

"You dey post another person wife bah? Big Kala you dey sus."

@phantom_favour said:

"Better delete this post Mr eazi no go take am easy on you oo 😂."

@Onye_Isi_Ojii said:

"Beautiful people love beautiful football and only Barcelona plays beautiful football."

@Sheddyjay said:

"You dey use person wife picture to celebrate una win 😏."

@Agbolahan__ said:

"Mouth suppose dey pain you coz me i don too jam gasoline today😂😂 that solomon guy made me go back to that song!"

@welEminent said:

"Dey drool over another man wife.. u be goat!"

@Ezera505 said:

"You dey show another person wife, e be like sey this small fame wey you get don dey make you colo."

Source: Legit.ng