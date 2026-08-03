VeryDarkMan revealed he deliberately avoided Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding, citing serious safety concerns in Lagos

The social media critic claimed his relationship with the Lagos Police has broken down, making public appearances in the state risky

Despite staying away, VDM had his aso-ebi ready and watched the ceremony from afar, sending his congratulations to the couple

Popular social media critic VeryDarkMan (VDM), whose real name is Martin Vincent Ortse, has revealed why he was absent from the wedding of influencer Peller and his bride Jarvis, which was held in Lagos on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

Speaking during a TikTok live session, VDM said he made a deliberate choice to stay away from Lagos because he fears being set up by enemies he has recently acquired in the state.

VeryDarkMan opens up about missing Peller and Jarvis' wedding as he congratulates the newlyweds. Photo: verydarkblackman/peller089

Source: Instagram

VDM specifically pointed to a fractured relationship with the Lagos Police as a key reason he could not attend.

"Unfortunately I could not go to Lagos because I have so many enemies, right? I have bigger enemies now in Lagos, right now, and the Lagos police right now — We are not friends. Immediately I go into Lagos, there's a high chance that I might be set up, so that's why I could not go to Lagos. But I have the asoebi here, unfortunately," he said.

VDM sends warm wishes to Peller and Jarvis

Despite the absence, VeryDarkMan made it clear his affection for the couple remains intact.

He revealed that he streamed the event remotely and found himself smiling throughout, describing it as a beautiful ceremony.

The social media activist added that he genuinely cares for Peller, which is why he tends not to take offence when the influencer does things he disagrees with.

VDM also extended his blessings to the couple's unborn child, expressing belief that Peller has a bright future and will one day use his platform for meaningful impact.

"Their marriage is blessed, and the child that they are expecting is blessed as well, you understand? That boy has a very bright future in the country. He's going to use his influence one day for something," he said.

Watch VeryDarkMan explain why he stayed away from Peller and Jarvis' wedding in the video below:

Fans react to VDM's explanation

The video drew varied reactions from followers online:

@e_ofunwa wrote:

"Stay strong and careful bro. They're all out to maim and destroy, we're in the perilous times."

@glairetony commented:

"Police enemies in Lagos hit different VDM still pulling up with the asoebi energy from afar. Respect for streaming it and sending love to Peller though. Happy home to them!"

@emmacodess said:

"yes, VDM has to avoid that wedding to avoid the agenda, he did the right thing"

@wayne_chri67493 reacted:

"Na you hold evidence na you still da fear, Very Darkness Man indeed 😂😂"

@Abdulaleem7172 wrote:

"Him no wan goo kirikiri 😂😂😂"

@LilyjoeBae added:

"Ahhhh, police enemies but I thought police was meant to our friends??"

VeryDarkMan addresses his absence from Peller and Jarvis' wedding and sends his best wishes to the couple. Photo: verydarkblackman/peller089

Source: Instagram

VDM shares why he stopped talking to Davido

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan revealed why his relationship with Davido soured.

He explained that the singer distanced himself after he rejected a ₦50 million offer to campaign for Davido’s uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

VDM also recalled urging Davido to fulfil his $5,000 promise to a Ghanaian boy, which eventually led to payment after his reminder.

Source: Legit.ng