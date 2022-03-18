2baba’s wife Annie Idibia has taken to social media with a fresh post that has gotten tongues rolling in the online community

Annie in the post shared to her Instagram page revealed that she and the music star have renewed their vows as part of celebrations for their 10th wedding anniversary

Compliments poured in from fans and followers in the comment section as Annie promised to share pictures and videos later

Singer 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia and his baby mama Pero are currently trending on social media following posts shared on their individual pages.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Pero shared a video on Instagram following Annie’s controversial statement in a reality show she recently participated in.

2baba and Annie Idibia renew wedding vows. Photo: @Annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Annie had opened up on how she was the first person to be with 2baba but ended up having his first child after he already had four with another woman.

A video of Annie speaking up had stirred reactions online and this was followed by Pero sharing a video on IG that many described as a shade directed at Annie.

Annie and 2baba renew vows

Amid the drama, Annie returned to her page with a post in which she revealed that she and the African Queen crooner have renewed their marital vows.

Annie said the move was part of the celebrations for their 10th wedding anniversary. She wrote:

"Yes fam, a guy and I renewed our vows. 10 years anniversary. Was very intimate. But we also wanted to share it with the whole world."

See her post below:

Annie's followers react

ch.erilyn2412 said:

"U are our African queen love u ❤️."

mz_annqueenzy said:

"I will always love you. Enjoy yourself and do what makes you happy. Congrats ❤️."

strictly_weightloss said:

"Venerability is not weakness at all !! u told your story Queen."

buzzbox360 said:

"We love you Annie. Thank you for being your authentic self on the show. Zari really tried it but loved how you handled it."

eli_yugo said:

"You are strong Annie and you deserve all the happiness."

tummywrap_byvee said:

"You are a strong WOMAN.. all the love ♥️."

Annie calls out the media as 2Baba donates studio to OAU

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Innocent Idibia better known as 2Baba donated a music studio to the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife, Osun state.

However, his wife Annie Idibia and some celebrities believe it didn't get enough publicity from the media, especially Nigerian bloggers.

Annie, who shared a video where comedian Efe Warri criticised Nigerian blogs for their silence, said the news would have trended if it was about 2Baba impregnating a woman.

