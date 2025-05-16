Nigerian singer Davido’s first daughter, Imade’s 10th birthday celebration, has finally been publicised on social media

The young girl and her mum, Sophia Momodu, were seen with friends having fun at Disneyland

The fun moments from Imade’s 10th birthday party triggered reactions from netizens, as some of them spoke of Davido

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido’s first child, Imade’s 10th birthday celebration is making headlines.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Imade turned the milestone age of 10 on May 14, 2025, just a few days after her step-sister, Hailey, celebrated her eighth birthday.

For Imade’s 10th birthday, she was taken to Disneyland by her mother, Sophia Momodu, and they were accompanied by Real Housewives of Lagos star, Mariam Timmer and her daughter.

Fans gush over fun moments from Imade's 10th birthday celebration.

Fun moments from Imade’s time at Disneyland with Mariam Timmer’s daughter were captured on video, and they warmed the hearts of fans.

In the clips posted online, the young girls appeared to watch a 3D movie with their mums and they were heard screaming excitedly.

See some of the fun videos from Imade’s birthday celebration below:

Reactions as Imade marks 10th birthday in America

The videos from Imade’s 10th birthday celebration left many fans excited. Some of them were pleased that Davido’s daughter celebrated her big day outside Nigeria:

Fun video from Imade's 10th birthday celebration in America trends.

anjiemonami said:

“Imade knows our to do this big sister thingy..! remember how she took care of that lil bride during JP2025.”

turiadada said:

“Is it my eyes or Imade and Haliey are twinning with same dress? Hailey wore something like this.”

st.claudya_ said:

“My babe is in Ameeeerrrrilicaa.”

ivie_canadaimmigration said:

“Sophia and Imade Don enter Maimi...b4 someone go come say na surprise he dey....Enjoy Urself our Princess.”

therealcarolinah said:

“I hope all the mumu saying my baby celebrated her birthday in Lagos can see babygirl in sky enjoying God's goodness una go cry tire awon werey.”

fishermonisolaomotayo said:

“I love this friendship between Sophia and Mariam. Esu o ni ya yin o, amin.. Imade and being protective of younger ones, I love this for her. Bless you baby girl and happy big 10 birthday.”

daisiojo said:

“Online devilish BROKE WARRIORS how market hope ur two eyes are widely open to see Una OGA d WORLD CELEBRITY BEAUTY WITH BRAIN CLASSY INTELLIGENT SOPFICICATED INDUSTRIOUS SMART RESPONSIBLE ONE AND ONLY AUTHENTIC MAMA IMADE LIVING HER SOFT LIFE IN MIAMI FLORIDA BEACH CELEBRATING PRINCESS IMADE @10.”

initially_ini said:

“Happy birthday Child of Grace. The whole month of May is dedicated to YOU.”

dora.bassey.90 said:

“Best experience ever for imade.”

umm_ie532 wrote:

“I love this for Imade, Your haters should go and rest.”

Osaswinter said:

“Enjoy yourselves Imade and mom the celebration continues.”

Jojumartstyles_ said:

“Grace will always speak for you, shine on Hapi birthday.”

josephinesouad said:

“Dirty feet hungry warrior where are una, mumu people wey no Dey face their miserable family matter ke buh choose to insult rich people who can feed them and their family. Come here and see what we call soft lifestyle.”

Davido celebrates Imade's 10th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido trended online following his heartfelt wishes for his daughter Imade, who clocked 10 on May 14, 2025.

Amid the birthday buzz, the Afrobeats star in an emotional post hailed his first daughter for clocking the double digits, 10.

He noted that Imade was his first princess as he expressed pride in her new age.

