Top Nigerian singer Davido is making headlines over his expensive accessories worth millions of dollars

The 30bg boss was spotted in a viral video speaking about his expensive diamond teeth and diamond chains

The amount of money the music star spent on the accessories drew the attention of Nigerians and they dropped their hot takes

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido has bragged about his expensive diamond teeth and pricey chain.

Just recently, the 5IVE crooner, who is known for his love of luxury items, was captured on video bragging about his expensive teeth and expensive chain.

In the clip, the music star appeared to be at a club when he opened his mouth to showcase the “blings” on his teeth and the stack of diamonds around his neck.

Nigerians react as Davido brags about his $500k teeth and $2m chain. Photos: @davido

While pointing to his teeth, Davido said they were worth $500,000 (N800 million). The singer then pointed to the stack of diamond chains around his neck and said they cost him $2 million (N3.2 billion).

Reactions as Davido flaunts $500k teeth and $2m chain

The video of Davido showing off the expensive accessories on his body, including his teeth and his chains, made the rounds on social media, and it raised comments from Nigerians. A number of them were in awe of the singer’s display, while others accused him of lying:

kelvin_kertz_ said:

“Poor people go begin vex now.”

avia_foxxy_one said:

“Yet he refused to pay for nanny and build a house for his first child?”

mbm774782 wrote:

“Always lie lie every time just to stay relevant.”

stella_acs_ said:

“My own teeth is invaluable! Nah God give me. Wait let me ask him how much it cost.”

damkenjomyang said:

“Cho Cho Cho no too much.”

amoefiluxuryinwholesale said:

“i'm a fan of david buh this showoff is giving low self esteem vibes.”

onlyonebigchi said:

“Who ask am? na why I love big wiz.”

successjayjay said:

“Lie lie davido.”

whyte_jaya said:

“Cho Cho Cho king.”

iamkingdinero1 said:

“Unless you get the exact type round your own neck, no argue.”

kingsley_papi_ said:

“Make dis boy easy Dey lie for me.”

buzorcharles_games said:

“Oga shift. Who cares. Try make am 5m.”

Davido shows off his $500k teeth and $2m chain, Nigerians raise their doubts. Photo: @davido

Davido buys car for Chioma on her 30th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido threw a surprise 30th birthday party for his wife, Chioma.

To mark her new age, the 30bg boss gifted his wife a brand new Mercedes Benz, a G63 AMG, and the sweet moment was captured on video.

During the lavish birthday dinner all the guests gathered outside, as the car dealer explained how Davido made it happen in 48 hours. The car was unveiled, and Chioma walked up to it with so much style; she didn’t lose her composure in wild excitement, like most would. Many netizens concluded that she was used to money.

Recall that this was also the case after Davido surprised Chi with Birkin bags on Valentine’s Day, and many dragged the beautiful woman for not expressing enough excitement.

