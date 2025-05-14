Actress Mary Gold reveals that her mother allegedly walked in on Ijoba Lande's wife, Dara, in her room with her business partner

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Mary Gold has again made new revelations about the messy drama involving comedian Baba Tee and Dara, the estranged wife of skit maker Ijoba Lande.

Legit.ng recalled that Ijoba Lande had accused Baba Tee of sleeping with his wife during a Truth or Dare game.

However, in a new interview with Situation Room, Mary Gold revealed that her mother allegedly caught Dara and her business partner, Makash, unclad together in her room.

She stated:

“That morning, my mum saw them. She saw Dara in my room with May Cash. I was not even around. It broke my heart because I didn’t know what was going on behind me.”

She stated that Dara had visited her house, claiming she was sick, before May Cash joined her. She added that she called a nurse to treat her, saying:

“My nurse told me she gave her an injection for an infection. That was when I started suspecting something wasn’t right."

Visit to Baba Tee's house not set up - Mary Gold

The actress also explained that she never intended to leave Dara alone with comedian Baba Tee, insisting the visit was unplanned and innocent.

According to the actress, she was trying to hang out when Baba Tee invited her over.

She explained emotionally:

“People are saying I set her up, but that’s not true. I called Baba Tee while I was already out with Dara, and he asked me to come over. I didn’t even tell him I was coming with someone. He only asked who she was when we got there.”

Mary said she never introduced Dara as a married woman because Dara had specifically told her to keep her marital status a secret.

“Dara told me not to tell people she was married. She said she didn’t want anyone to know, and I respected that.”

She also recounted how Baba Tee gave her his car to buy drinks, while Dara remained behind in the house.

Despite the backlash, Mary Gold, however, insisted she is not the villain in the story.

She admitted:

“It wasn’t a setup. I’ve been saying my truth from the beginning. My family was disappointed. But this pain also brought attention. People started following me more, and I even got a few endorsement deals."

Legit.ng had reported that Baba Tee had initially denied being personal with Dara. However, he later admitted to having a “brief moment” with her during a game of "Truth or Dare."

See the full video here:

