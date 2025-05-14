Actress Jumoke George’s daughter, who had been missing for the past four years, has finally been found

The veteran actress had previously cried out about her daughter’s situation, revealing that she was homeless and staying in a church

Fans expressed excitement over the news, sharing their thoughts and some blaming the daughter for abandoning her mother

Good news has been shared by Nollywood actress Biola Bayo about her senior colleague, Jumoke George.

Legit.ng previously reported that Jumoke George had cried out about battling ill health and revealed that her daughter had been missing for four years, leaving her solely responsible for caring for her other children.

Location of Jumoke George's daughter finally surfaces. Photo credit@jumoke_george

Source: Instagram

In a recent post shared by Biola Bayo, it was announced that the actress’s daughter has finally been found.

According to the post, the Celestial Church of Christ and fans of the movie star conducted investigations after Jumoke George declared her daughter missing.

Reports revealed that Deola left Nigeria four years ago in search of greener pastures and was later found in Mali.

Jumoke George's fans excited over update about her family. Photo credit@jumoke_george

Source: Instagram

More details emerge about Deola

Those who went in search of Deola spoke with her and also contacted her mother, the veteran actress, to update her on Deola’s welfare.

They advised Jumoke George not to let her daughter’s situation affect her health.

It was confirmed that Deola is well and healthy, currently working in Mali. Although the working environment was not as she expected when she left Nigeria, she is managing fine.

Deola was also encouraged to call her mother and reconnect.

See the post here:

Reactions trails news about actress George's daughter

Netizens shared their take about the Nollywood actress's daughter. Here are comments below:

@bheeluxe_n_style commented:

"Aunty B. I love to say a prayer for you, the lord will bless you with everything your heart ever wish for."

@bea_utypalacemakeover stated:

"Sis biola.You shall never morn over your child, children and your husband, what so ever you lay your hands on shall prosper…You’re blessed in Jesus name."

@zizipearl wrote:

"Thank you lord and sister B God bless you greatly."

@ruthie_nkem shared:

"At least she could have found a way to reach out to her mother instead of making her go through all these."

@kenzyherbals shared:

"The Deola didn’t do well at all. How can you not speak to your mother for four years or even look back at your kids knowing your mother’s hardship. Haba! It’s impossible she doesn’t have a phone for four years or call with someone’s phone."

Eniola Badmus cries for children

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus made headlines over her emotional display at her recent Feed The Needy outreach.

The movie star went viral online after she was captured on video breaking down in tears over not having any children.

Several netizens reacted to the emotional video by putting the Nollywood star in their prayers and comforting her with words.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng