Nkechi Blessing has announced that she is now single, many years after showcasing and flaunting her younger lover

In a video she posted, she exposed part of her body and sternly warned her fans about her next move.

Fans reacted to the video, focusing on the uncovered part, and interpreted different meanings from it

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has announced that she is back in the singles club, hinting that her long-term relationship with Eseoghene Obire, aka Xxssive, has come to an end.

In a viral video, the businesswoman, who recently marked her birthday by giving out clothes to market women, addressed her fans about her broken relationship.

Nkechi Blessing sends message to men after her crashed relationship. Photo credit@nkechiblessing/@xxssive

Source: Instagram

According to Nkechi, people only seem interested when she talks about a man in her life. She revealed that for about a month, she hasn’t spoken about any man. The actress described herself as single but unavailable.

Nkechi sternly warned her fans that she is not looking for another man and urged them to understand this before bombarding her direct messages with proposals.

Nkechi Blessing on her plans

In the video, the movie star said she would no longer flaunt her relationships but would keep them private. She explained that she was not focused on relationships any more and plans to enjoy her life in peace.

The actress noted that people often accused her of putting her love affairs on display, so she is determined not to do that again.

Nkechi Blessing speaks about her plan after failed relationship. Photo credit@nkechiblessing

Source: Instagram

Recall that Nkechi and her lover were together for a long time, frequently sharing videos and loving moments on social media that captivated single followers.

In her words:

"I know some of you don’t pay attention, the only thing you care about is when I talk about a man. I am very single and unavailable.

"The next relationship I enter, I will just enjoy it quietly. I am done with relationships because people will say I’m putting it in their faces."

See the video here:

What fans said about Nkechi Blessing

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actress. Here are comments about it below:

@cherrykokoofficial said:

"She looks very much available to me with what she has decided to advertise."

@nellobrownn commented:

"Na the same vow you made when you break up with your previous army guy boyfriend.Aunty ticket wey go cut go cut."

@kaylem__ricccc said:

"She blocked me because of this relationship, why dem con break up ."

@big_ocean_goose wrote:

"Use style de market urself to the next victim."

@sheen_skin_therapeutics_spa stated:

"She dey break up every eke market day, tomorrow she go still enter another relationship and pepper us online ."

Nkechi Blessing's lover Xxssive helps man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Xxssive had put a big smile on the face of the family of a man battling sickle cell and swimming in debt.

In a video he shared on social media, he visited the man's house to see him and his family and also to share the good news with them.

His generosity sparked reactions among fans, who appreciated him and showered prayer for him in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng