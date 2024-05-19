Maureen McPhilmy's biography: age, net worth, Bill O'Reilly and Jeffrey Gross

Maureen McPhilmy is a public relations specialist and former celebrity wife from the United States. She is best known as Bill O'Reilly’s ex-wife. Her ex-partner is an American conservative commentator, journalist, author, and television host.

Bill O'Reilly at The Garden City Hotel in Garden City, NY. (L). Maureen McPhilmy at Elaines (R). Photo: Jared Siskin, Richard Corkery (modified by author)

Maureen McPhilmy gained immense popularity after she became romantically involved with Bill O'Reilly. They married on 2 November 1996 and had two children together before divorcing in 2011.

Profile summary

Full name Maureen Elizabeth McPhilmy Gender Female Date of birth 11 May 1966 Age 58 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Chittenango, New York, United States Current residence Manhasset, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Husband Jeffrey Gross Children 2 School St Peter's school Profession Public relations expert

Maureen McPhilmy 's biography

The ex-celebrity wife was born and raised in Chittenango, New York, United States of America. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Her mother was a gardener, and her father worked in a local market. Her parents divorced when she was five.

What is Maureen McPhilmy’s age?

The American public relations specialist is 58 years old as of 2024. When was Maureen McPhilmy born? She was born on 11 May 1966. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Fast five facts about Maureen McPhilmy. Photo: @Celebfamily1 X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Career

Maureen is a public relations executive officer who manages, maintains, and promotes the public’s perception of individuals. She previously worked as a waitress.

Who is Maureen Mcphilmy’s husband?

The American personality is currently married to Jeffrey Gross. Her partner is a detective in Nassau County, New York. Jeffrey is a widower with two teenage children from his marriage with Kathleen McBride, who passed away from cervical cancer in 2006. Jeffrey Gross and Maureen McPhilmy currently reside in Manhasset, New York, United States.

What happened between Maureen Mcphilmy and Bill O’Reilly?

Before marrying Jeffrey, Maureen was Bill O’Reilly's wife. Bill is an American conservative commentator, journalist, author, and television host. They first met in 1992 while working on the show A Current Affair. Bill hosted the show, and Maureen worked as a public relations executive.

The two tied the knot on 2 November 1996 at St. Brigid Parish in Westbury, United Kingdom. They share two children: a daughter, Madeline, born in 1998 and a son, Spencer, born in 2003. Bill O'Reilly and Maureen E. McPhilmy’s marriage ended on 1 September 2011 after divorce. They were together for over a decade.

Bill O'Reilly at Geraldo Rivera And Victoria Schneps-Yunis Celebrate Life's WORC 50th Anniversary Gala at The Garden City Hotel on 1 April 2022 in Garden City, NY. Photo: Jared Siskin

What is Maureen McPhilmy’s height?

The American public relations officer is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Maureen McPhilmy? She is an American public relations officer best recognised for being the ex-wife of Bill O'Reilly. Where is Maureen McPhilmy from? She was born in Chittenango, New York, United States. How old is Maureen McPhilmy? Maureen McPhilmy, born on 11 May 1966, is 58 years old as of 2024. Who is Maureen McPhilmy married to? She is married to Jeffrey Gross, a Nassau County, New York detective. Does Maureen McPhilmy have children? She has two children: a daughter, Madeline, and a son, Spencer. Who is Bill O’Reilly’s new wife? The American journalist is divorced at the moment. Who is Bill O'Reilly's ex-wife? His ex-wife is Maureen E. McPhilmy, whom they divorced in 1992 after being together for around 15 years. What is Maureen’s height? She is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

