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Super Falcons Lose Opening WAFCON 2026 Match to Debutants Malawi
Football

Super Falcons Lose Opening WAFCON 2026 Match to Debutants Malawi

by  Elijah Odetokun
1 min read

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have lost their opening 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations match 3-2 to debutants Malawi.

More details to follow.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.

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Super Falcons Of Nigeria
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