Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham revealed that Alábọ̀sí 2 will be the final YouTube movie she premieres in 2026

Abraham hinted that a cinema project is in the works for December, signalling she is not done for the year

The announcement came days after Funke Akindele also began teasing her own customary year-end cinema release

Toyin Abraham is wrapping up her YouTube run for 2026 on a high note, and she's already giving fans a reason to look forward to December.

The Nollywood actress and filmmaker took to Instagram on Monday, July 27, to announce that Alábọ̀sí 2 would be premiering on her YouTube channel, Toyin Abraham TV, at 3 PM the following day.

Toyin Abraham announced the end of her YouTube movies for the year. Credit: toyinabraham1

Source: Instagram

She described the film as her "thank you gift" to her online audience for their support throughout the year, adding that the premiere would mark the end of her YouTube movie releases for 2026.

But it was her parting words that sent fans into a frenzy. Rather than simply saying goodbye, Abraham hinted that something bigger was coming, writing that "another beautiful chapter is waiting to begin" and promising to return "with even bigger and better stories."

December Cinema Showdown in the Making

The timing of Abraham's announcement has not been lost on Nollywood watchers. It comes just days after fellow actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele began teasing her own year-end cinema project on social media, sharing an image from the director's chair to signal the start of principal photography.

Akindele has become known for her blockbuster December cinema releases, and Abraham appears set to go head-to-head with her rival in the yuletide season.

Abraham has a strong track record at the box office, and her loyal fanbase was quick to read between the lines of her farewell message.

Fans praise Toyin Abraham as she announces end of YouTube journey for the year. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham's announcement hinting at new cinema release is below:

Fans React to Toyin Abraham's Announcement

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement and anticipation:

@joks_cakes wrote:

"The last sentence for me. Now... Let the count down begin"

@oluwatoosin_herald commented:

"Last YouTube movie of the year and then Cinema in December"

@tichartmakeovers said:

"Beautiful woman ❤️❤️❤️❤️ It's been an amazing journey. You are relentless and I love you for that. Don't forget to shut down Cinemas come December with a mad story. We love 💕 you mama"

@yhommexbest wrote:

"AKANDA OGO 🌟🌟🌟❤️❤️❤️ You don over try for YouTube 👏👏👏 Cinema we are coming bigger and better 💪💪💪 December yii eni duro😁😁"

@fattykotti added:

"❤️❤️ Omowunmi is preparing for another blockbuster in December"

Toyin Abraham and Priscilla Ojo reunite

Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, were among the guests who attended fashion designer Veekee James' daughter's dedication.

One of the highlights captured Abraham and Priscilla posing for the camera alongside influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

The reunion, however, sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng