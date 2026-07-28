Nigerian sprinter Kanyinsola Ajayi qualified for the 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after winning his semi-final heat

Ajayi clocked 9.93 seconds in the rain to beat Wales' Jeremiah Azu and Ghana's Abdul-Rasheed Saminu and book his spot in the final

Compatriots Favour Ashe and Adekalu Nicholas failed to advance from the semi-finals, leaving Ajayi as Nigeria's sole finalist

Nigeria's Kanyinsola Ajayi advanced to the 100 metre final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, keeping alive the country's chances of claiming a historic athletics gold medal.

The US-based sprinter won his semi-final heat on Sunday despite drizzling rain, clocking 9.93 seconds with a wind reading of +0.7 to claim the best time among the second batch of semi-finalists.

Kanyinsola Ajayi reaches Commonwealth Games 100m final in Glasgow. Photo by Chris Swann.

Source: Getty Images

Wales' Jeremiah Azu crossed the line in 10.00 seconds to finish second, while Ghana's Abdul-Rasheed Saminu took third in 10.06 seconds.

Ajayi's qualification came with a degree of heartbreak for the Nigerian team, as fellow sprinters Favour Ashe and Adekalu Nicholas both failed to make it through their respective semi-finals. Their exits leave Ajayi as the sole Nigerian representative in the 100m showpiece.

Ajayi eyes history in final

According to Making of Champions, a platform that tracks African athletic achievement, Ajayi now stands on the verge of becoming the first Nigerian athlete to win gold in the Commonwealth Games 100 metres.

No Nigerian man has previously claimed the title in the event's history, making Saturday's final a landmark opportunity for the country's sprint programme.

Ajayi competes out of the United States, where he has developed into one of Africa's most competitive short-distance runners. His ability to produce a sub-10-second performance in wet conditions in Glasgow signals that he will be a genuine contender when the finalists line up for gold.

Kanyinsola Ajayi becomes world's fastest man

Legit.ng previously reported that Kanyinsola Ajayi rewrote Nigerian athletics history after breaking Olusoji Fasuba's 20-year national record in the NCAA East Regionals.

The Auburn University star's record-breaking outing made him the world's fastest man in 2026 as of that moment as he ascended to the top of the world rankings.

Source: Legit.ng