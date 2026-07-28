Sweden's Migration Agency published the full list of conditions adults must satisfy before they can apply to become Swedish citizens

Applicants must meet requirements covering residency duration, identity documents, language knowledge, and financial self-sufficiency

A conduct requirement also applies, meaning those with certain criminal records or security concerns may be disqualified from citizenship

Sweden has outlined six conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can submit an application for Swedish citizenship as an adult.

The Swedish Migration Agency published the requirements on its official website, detailing what applicants aged 18 and above need to have in place before their application will be considered.

Sweden announces 6 conditions foreigners must meet before seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Requirements For Foreign Adults Seeking Swedish Citizenship

1. Legal status in Sweden

The first condition concerns legal status in Sweden. Applicants must hold a permanent residence permit, residence status, right of residence, a residence card, or citizenship in another Nordic country. A limited group of people on certain temporary permits, including refugees and those with long-term resident status, may also qualify without a permanent permit.

2. Identity proof

Proving identity is the second requirement. Applicants must present an original identity document, such as a national passport or identity card, issued by an authority in their country of origin. The document must include a photograph, and the applicant must have personally applied for or collected it. Expired passports may still be accepted in some cases.

3. Length of stay in Sweden

The third condition relates to length of stay. Applicants must have lived in Sweden for a set period, referred to as habitual residence, meaning they are registered as residents and intend to remain in the country. The exact duration required varies depending on the applicant's circumstances.

4. Language proficiency

The fourth requirement is knowledge of the Swedish language and Swedish society. This applies to anyone between the ages of 16 and 66. Stateless persons born in Sweden who are under 21, as well as Nordic citizens applying for citizenship, are exempt. Those with disabilities or other valid reasons preventing them from meeting this condition may also be excused.

5. Financial self-sufficiency

Financial self-sufficiency forms the fifth requirement. Applicants aged between 18 and 67 must demonstrate a regular income from employment or self-employment. Capital or investment income does not count toward this requirement.

6. Orderly and honourable life

The sixth and final condition is that applicants must have led, and be expected to continue leading, an orderly and honourable life.

This means those deemed a threat to national security or public safety, or those affiliated with organisations responsible for serious human rights abuses, will not be eligible.

The Migration Agency cross-checks information with the Swedish Enforcement Authority, the Swedish Police, and the Swedish Security Service to verify whether applicants have outstanding debts or criminal records.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng