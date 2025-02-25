Actor Ijoba Lande has made a series of videos to call out his colleague Baba Tee over his role in his crashed marriage

In one of the clips, he shared how his wife left with their seven-month-old baby and just N7k to live on

Ijoba Lande also shared more details of what happened in his marriage as he rained curses on Baba Tee

Nollywood actor, Ganiyu Kehinde, better known as Ijoba Lande, has shared some emotional videos about his ordeal in his marriage.

He also called out his colleague, Babatunde Bernard Tayo, aka Baba Tee over his role in his crashed marriage.

Ijoba Lande, who went missing last year, said that his wife left him with just N7k in his account.

According to him, while everyone was rejoicing about the new year, he was in deep pain because his wife left him in January 2025.

He promised not to tell the public all the things that his wife did, but before she left, he denied him bedroom pleasure for 8 months.

He affirmed that his wife claimed that her hormones were not working.

Ijoba Lande drags Baba Tee

In another video, Ijoba Lande called out his colleague, Baba Tee, for his role him his predicament.

He called him some unprintable names and rained curses on him. The skit maker remarked that it was better for Baba Tee to block him in real life since he had blocked him online.

Ijoba Lande warned Baba Tee to stop sharing any motivational online videos as he was not interested in seeing such again from him.

The content creator claimed that he held Baba Tee in high esteem before, as he rained more abuses on him. However, he didn't say what Baba Tee, who loves giving motivational speech, did that led to the end of his marriage.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Ijoba Lande's video

Reactions have trailed he video shared by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@lola_omololaeni reacted:

"There’s pain in these eyes, the voice too. The good lord will comfort you in whatever you’re going through."

@tolubells commented:

"I feel you. You’ll respect some pple and they’ll take you for a full."

@ademola.o.babatunde said:

"Hope say no be the guy collect your babe."

@mz_lemmy stated:

"Chai Lande was really hold back the tears. God will comfort you, pele baby."

@mharry01 wrote:

"Seriously holding back his tears, may God comfort you bro. This is so sad, pls his colleagues should check up on him."

Ijoba Lande returns after being declared missing

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian actor and comedian, Ijoba Lande, had been found days after going missing for a couple of days.

On March 30, 2023, videos made the rounds of the comic star shedding tears after he was finally located.

A number of netizens reacted to the news of Ijoba Lande’s return, and some asked questions while others noted he was suffering memory loss.

