Actress Jumoke George's daughter, Adeola, who was recently traced to Mali, has shared the reasons she can't return to Nigeria yet

Jumoke George's daughter, in a phone conversation with actress Biola Adebayo, also opened up on her experience in Mali

Some Nigerians, including celebrities, however, are dragging Jumoke George's daughter as they claim there was no enthusiasm in her voice to speak with her mother

Popular Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo on Thursday, May 15, shared her phone conversation with Adeola, the missing daughter of her colleague, Jumoke George, who was traced to Mali.

Conversing in Yoruba, Biola informed Adeola of her mother's condition, querying why they had not been in contact for the last four years.

Jumoke's daughter disclosed that she could not leave Mali because she was undocumented. She stated that any attempt to exit the country without having the right documents could land her in jail, adding that there were numerous people with such experiences in Mali.

When Biola asked why she hadn't called her mother in years, she said she didn't have access to a personal phone. To buy a SIM card, she would need either an international passport or a national identification number, which she does not possess.

She also opened up about her living conditions in Mali and her desire to return to Nigeria.

"I am already stranded here. I don’t know how I will return home. More importantly, I want to come back home alive," she said.

According to Adeola, aside from her mother, she has not been in contact with her sister and her two children since departing Nigeria.

She opened up that she didn't know how she had misplaced her phone when she got to Mali, adding that she had been lucky to be alive following an attack by insurgents in the area where she resides.

When asked if she would like to speak with her mother, she said she would prefer to see her in person rather than communicate via phone.

She also requested assistance to return to Nigeria.

The phone conversation between Jumoke George's daughter and Biola Adebayo is below:

An extension of Biola Adebayo's phone conversation with Jumoke George's daughter is below:

Reactions to Jumoke George's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from celebrities and fans, as many described her as heartless. Read the comments below:

bim_glittscakes said:

"Let God bless us with kind children."

ceo_sebhair_empire_ said:

"Sis deola I know you to love mummy so much please sis what is going on."

camille.unfiltered reacted:

"What kind of human being is this?? Your MOTHER?? Ahnnnn. I hope her mom does not see or hear any of these conversations because it would damage her more."

biodunstephen said:

"I think its important to hear what she isn't saying. Which is a lot. Ill advise we are slow to judge. This woman don lock up for a reason which I feel has more to do with safety. It is well."

oladbam29 said:

"Even if she's not coming home, she should be calling at least once a week."

iam_siryemo wrote:

"Wetin she go do for Mali."

