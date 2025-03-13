Just when we thought all was over in the Lande, Babe Tee and Darasimi saga, Mary Gold shows up

Mary Gold, the Nigerian lady who took Lande's wife Darasimi to Babe Tee's house to play the game of Truth or Dare, has surfaced online

The content creator shared a video where she narrated her side of things, but netizens had much to say about the situation

Nigerians were surprised to see Mary Gold, the lady who had linked Darasimi, Ijoba Lande's wife with Babe Tee surface on the internet.

Recall that Babe Tee had blamed his predicament on one Mary Gold, a content creator who had gone to his house to book him for an event.

However, she took Darasimi along with her but failed to introduce her to Babe Tee as Ijoba Lande's wife. One thing led to another, and a game of Truth or Dare began.

The comedian ended up sleeping with Darasimi but claimed that he was unaware that she was Ijoba Lande's wife.

In an unexpected tun of events, Mary Gold came forward to plead with Nigerians, Babe Tee and Ijoba Lande, and sought their forgiveness.

According to her, it was not her intention and said she was sorry for taking Darasimi along with her to Babe Tee's house in the first place. She tendered another apology for allowing Darasimi to treat an 'infection' in her home.

Her submission was received with mixed reactions, as Nigerians heaped blamed on her in the comments section.

Watch the video below:

How Nigerians reacted to Mary Gold's apology

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@hello_ifedayo said:

"Gbogbo omo Nigeria ti daran on top this matter. Kilokan wa pelu truth or dare……😂😂😂😂."

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Shame carry me go do truth or dare for Aunty Ramota house 😩."

@me_ta_na said:

"Who are these people? Has Shame expire in their lives."

@nuel_la_nigzx said:

"See, enh, I no blame anyone wey no wan marry again, cause I don’t think the concept means anything… cause WTH."

@cute_rikkie said:

"Gbogbo omo nigeria bawo? Wetin concern us?"

@onlydaughter said:

"I shame for this shamelessness smh…you still have guts to show ur face on camera😡."

@themetropolitanchic said:

"Ever since I realized a lot of these so called public figures do drugs, nothing dey surprise me because what kind of shamelessness is this??"

@jullyposh94 said:

"Treat infection kwa… u guys are really shameless."

@therealbidexx said:

"Do yourself a favour just stay off social media for now and don’t grant any interviews again. Go and sleep."

