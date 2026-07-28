A serving Nigerian Army colonel was killed after gunmen attacked his home in the Kurudu District of Abuja on Monday evening

Colonel Abdussalam Ude reportedly fought back as attackers tried to abduct him, leading to a deadly confrontation at his residence

The Colonel's wife, driver, and security guard all suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment

A Nigerian Army colonel has been killed following a violent attack on his home in the Kurudu District of Abuja on Monday evening, with his wife, driver, and security guard also left with gunshot wounds.

The officer, identified as Colonel Abdussalam Ude, was attacked shortly after arriving at his residence. Security sources cited by PRNigeria said the gunmen intended to abduct him, but he fought back. "He resisted them. From what investigators have gathered, they wanted to take him away, but he fought back. Unfortunately, he paid the ultimate price," a source close to the preliminary investigation said.

When they could not take him away, the attackers shot him multiple times before escaping the scene. His wife, driver, and security guard were rushed to hospital, where they are receiving treatment for gunshot injuries of varying severity.

Colonel Ude's military career

Colonel Ude was a native of Enugu State and held several senior roles in intelligence and counter-terrorism within the Nigerian Armed Forces. He served in operations against insurgents in the North East and was deployed on international assignments in Chad and France, contributing to intelligence and security cooperation efforts. Colleagues described him as a courageous and well-respected officer whose commitment to service earned him broad admiration across the military. At the time of his death, he had been on course for promotion to the rank of Brigadier General.

He is to be buried at the Mambilla Mosque in Abuja in accordance with Islamic rites.

Manhunt launched after Abuja attack

Security agencies have opened investigations and are actively searching for the perpetrators. The killing has intensified concerns about the safety of serving and retired military officers in Abuja, especially those who have held sensitive intelligence and operational positions.

The incident draws comparisons to the murder of retired Brigadier General Uwem Harold Udokwere, who was killed roughly two years ago when armed men broke into his home in the Lokogoma area of Abuja while he was defending his family. The attackers left with his firearm and other valuables.

Source: Legit.ng