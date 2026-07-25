Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, during a live session, made a pointed remark about financing their daughter Imade's upkeep

Sophia suggested she is the sole provider for Imade, a claim that quickly drew mixed reactions from fans online

The post reignited debate about the co-parenting arrangement between Sophia and the Afrobeats star

Sophia Momodu has stirred fresh conversation online after appearing to take a subtle swipe at Davido during a live session that emerged on Saturday, 25 July 2026, where she claimed to be the only one catering to their daughter Imade's needs.

During the broadcast, which was captured and shared widely across social media, Sophia addressed viewers directly, saying:

Sophia Momodu throws subtle shades at Davido as she speaks about her daughter Imade's upkeep. Credit: davido/sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

“Na only me my pikin get, nor be audio money. If bill come now from up, down, na me go settle am. Una know as e dey go. Make una leave all these audio money.”

She went further to make a distinction between herself and what she described as "audio money," suggesting that financial support for Imade comes from her alone rather than from the child's father.

Sophia Momodu and Davido's Co-Parenting History

Sophia and Davido have made headlines regarding their co-parenting journey.

The single mother and Davido had been embroiled in a legal dispute over the custody of their daughter, Imade.

Davido later announced that he had dropped the case and explained his reasons for doing so.

Mixed reactions trail Sophia Momodu's claim about Imade's upkeep. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Watch Sophia Momodu's live session that sparked the reactions:

Fan Reactions to Sophia's Claims

The clip divided opinion sharply among Nigerians online. Here is what some had to say:

@phoenix_blog1 wrote:

"Na everyday I dey thank God on behalf of davido say he no marry this woman😂😂😂"

@fumeey commented:

"She don give her haters food😂dem go nearly choke on top am"

@moniaspicy said:

"All this plenty talk na for wetin exactly?? Only Sophia all the time of all the baby mamas, e no funny sha!!!"

@temms_o shared:

"Hmmmm! Na only una understand what is actually going on with the co parenting arrangements. Today we see Davido together with Imade. Tomorrow, you wld come out to say you are the only one sorting bills. Which one do we believe? Una go de alright."

@akambisa added:

"😂😂😂😂 who does audio more than you. Audio person recognizes audio personality"

Sophia Momodu clashes with troll

Legit.ng reported that Sophia Momodu again found herself at the centre of online drama after responding to a critic who questioned her lifestyle choices.

On her Snapchat page, a fan asked whether she had plans to settle down and start a family, criticising her for “always being in a club.”

She did not hold back in her response. She pointed out that critics often ignore her achievements and only focus on her social outings.

Source: Legit.ng