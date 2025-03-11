Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ekiti, Ekiti state - Babafemi Ojudu, a one-time Senator representing Ekiti Central, has released a disclaimer concerning the ongoing controversy surrounding the marriage of skitmaker Ganiyu Morufu and his wife, simply identified as Dara.

Morufu, commonly called Ijoba Lande, recently claimed that Dara had left him after discovering her infidelity with at least 21 men in the entertainment industry, including Babatunde Tayo, popularly known as Baba Tee.

Notably, Ijoba Lande mentioned his manager Marygold as an instigator in his wife's illicit act with Baba Tee.

Baba Tee admitted to having a brief sexual encounter with Dara during a game of ‘Truth or Dare’, but she denied the claim, arguing that she only sat on his lap.

Reacting to the alleged sexual affairs with Baba Tee, Lande’s estranged wife said she only sat on the actor’s legs during a “Truth and Dare” game initiated by her friend, Marygold.

Detailing how the incident unfolded, she said:

“The first time I met Baba Tee was in July last year (2024) when Marygold told me we should go to his house because she wanted to invite him to the launching of her movie. When we got there, Baba Tee didn’t know I was Lande’s wife, we greeted and Marygold said she wanted to drink alcohol.

“There was no alcohol in the house, so Marygold and Baba Tee’s driver went to buy it while I sat down in the living room. Baba Tee and I didn’t talk till they returned. When Marygold entered the house, she said we should start a ‘Truth or Dare’ game. I didn’t want to, but she encouraged me, so I told Baba Tee that I was Lande’s wife, and we started the game.

“As the game was going on, Marygold stripped herself naked and gave Baba Tee a BJ. By then, I had already drunk 10 shots of alcohol while Marygold and Baba Tee were smoking. Marygold then dared Baba Tee to give me a style from the back, so Baba Tee went to get a protective.

“When he returned, I told him I would not allow a style from the back, but I would sit on him. We then told Marygold to turn to the wall so she wouldn’t watch us. I only sat on his lap; we didn’t do anything.”

Wading into the trending issue, Ojudu suggested that Baba Tee, Dara, and Marygold, ridiculed the Yoruba culture.

Ojudu, a former special adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, related to the controversy on his known Facebook page on Tuesday, March 11.

He wrote:

"Disclaimer!

"A new group has emerged in Yorubaland, dominating the movie and entertainment industries while maintaining a strong presence on social media. Their content revolves around vulgarity, sexual innuendos, and other trivialities, contributing little to meaningful discourse. Worse still, they seem to be incentivized—promoted and rewarded by social media algorithms that thrive on sensationalism.

"Shall we simply call them Yoruba Low Lifers (YLL)? They add no value to our culture; instead, they work to erode it. But let it be clear: this is not who the Yoruba people are. The vast majority of our people are decent, cultured, and disciplined. Yoruba culture values dignity, respect, and moral uprightness—it does not condone the kind of reckless and amoral behavior these individuals showcase in their movies, music, and social media pages.

"Let no one mistake their actions as the norm. This is not what defines us. It is an aberration, not the ruling behaviour of our society. We must reject this distortion of our heritage and refuse to let it shape the perception of who we are as a people. Omoluabi ni wa!"

Ijoba Lande reacts to Baba Tee's apology

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ijoba Lande reacted to Baba Tee's apology, claiming that after they finished drinking, Baba Tee and his ex-wife went to the room and had another bedroom activity again.

When asked what his wife told him before going to Baba Tee's place, Ijoba Lande said she claimed she was going to see her mother.

Stating further, the content creator affirmed that he allegedly knew two other men, who slept with his wife, vowing to expose them the following day by sharing their names, and said that they should prepare to sue him.

