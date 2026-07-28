Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale sparked conversation after revealing how little artists in Ghana earn compared to their Nigerian counterparts

The 41-year-old made the remarks on The Honest Bunch podcast, sharing personal struggles he faced despite being a major star

Shatta Wale also called on colleagues in Ghana's entertainment industry to raise their standards and push for greater value

Ghanaian music star Shatta Wale has stirred up conversation after making a striking comparison between how much artists earn in Ghana versus Nigeria, and his verdict was not flattering for his home country.

Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, the 41-year-old made the comments during a recent appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he spoke candidly about the lack of appreciation Ghanaian entertainers receive from their own people.

Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale discusses the financial challenges faced by entertainers in Ghana compared to Nigeria. Photo: shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale on Ghana's treatment of its stars

According to the singer, the financial struggles facing Ghanaian artists go beyond individual circumstances and reflect a broader cultural attitude toward success in the country.

He drew a sharp contrast with Nigeria, where he believes entertainers are celebrated and rewarded more generously.

To drive his point home, Shatta Wale opened up about his own difficult experiences, revealing that even at the height of his fame, he was not living comfortably.

He disclosed that there was a period when his girlfriend, who was still staying with her parents, had to provide him with a place to sleep.

Shatta Wale also revealed that he used to take taxis to shows, and that this was not unique to him.

"Nigerians appreciate success; Ghana doesn't appreciate success. As a star, I was sleeping on the street as big as I am. At one point, my girlfriend, who was living with her parents, was the one accommodating me. Even as a big Ghanaian artist, back then, I took taxis to shows. Not just me, a lot of Ghanaian artists do that. Ghanaian artists earn pennies, while their Nigerian counterparts earn big," he said.

Shatta Wale highlights the struggles of Ghanaian artists while comparing their earnings with Nigerian music stars. Photo: shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

A call for higher standards

Beyond the financial contrast, Shatta Wale used the platform to challenge his fellow Ghanaian artists to demand more for themselves and for the industry.

He urged entertainers in the country to set higher benchmarks and actively work toward raising the perceived value of Ghana's music scene.

His remarks touched on a long-running conversation within the West African entertainment space about why Nigerian artists have managed to build far more commercially successful careers, both locally and internationally, compared to their Ghanaian peers.

Watch Shatta Wale compare Ghanaian singers' earnings to Nigerian stars below:

Shatta Wale speaks on rift with Burna Boy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shatta Wale revealed false accusations from his former associates caused the breakdown of his friendship with Burna Boy.

He claimed they spread rumours, including that he was involved with Burna Boy’s girlfriend, which led to Burna cutting off communication.

Reflecting on their bond, Shatta Wale said they were once like brothers, but the painful experience taught him the importance of self-reliance.

Source: Legit.ng