TikTok streamers and lovers Peller and Jarvis are trending online following their response to the 30-day rant challenge

Several netizens on social media X have been demanding that the TikTok stars be cancelled and unfollowed over their comments

Peller and Jarvis have also released a joint video, with a message about the criticisms they have been facing

Popular TikTok stars Habeeb Hamzat Peller and Jarvis, or Jadrolita, have broken their silence amid growing calls for them to be cancelled and unfollowed on social media over their response to the trending 30 Days Rant challenge on TikTok.

Recall that in a viral live TikTok video, Peller condemned Nigerians ranting on the platform and told them to leave the platform and channel their frustration elsewhere.

Peller in the viral video said,

“Don’t rant on TikTok. Don’t rant here oh. You are wicked. You want to ruin our source of livelihood… If you want to rant, go to the market. Leave TikTok alone.

Peller's lover, Jarvis, in a video, had also bragged about how they could afford anything irrespective of the current economic hardship.

The duo's comment triggered many Nigerians, especially social media users on X, with some calling for action against Peller.

Below is a tweet by a user on X advising Nigerians not to cancel Peller:

Below is another tweet:

Peller and Jarvis break silence

In a video shared via Peller's TikTok page, the streamer and Jarvis were spotted together as they included a caption with a message to Nigerians.

According to the TikTokers, Nigerians now see them as the country's problems, not the leaders.

The caption read:

"Nigeria problem now is this two, not the leaders anymore, they don put everything for our head."

Watch the video Peller and Jarvis shared below:

Reactions trail Peller and Jarvis' video

Several netizens, who flooded the comment section, continue to criticise the TikTok stars.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

i_am_mayor:

"I been think say Jarvis get sense."

MAMA:

"when una start this hustle Dem nor know oo when una dey pray to make am Dem nor know oo buh na now wey funds don dey dey small small jealousy come dey wear Dem crop top."

Vincent0012 wrote:

"The Mass unfollowing is getting real, I love my Nigerians."

muiz_adekoya said:

"I wonder when peller and Jarvis became Nigerian problem."

marrysmith706 commented:

"E no go better for you."

BOy-ALONE said:

"he doesn't want to do the challenge cus he recently met with the Governor, so he's afraid to say something bad about the government... person wey god bless go think say other's no dey try."

Truth Only wrote:

"God dey oooo,i no knw wetin peller rant go add 2 d table,Dem dey unfollow d innocent boy."

Flash.j said:

"U be ode for saying this u lack wisdom Mumu boy."

VDM's lawyer blasts Peller

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, in a viral tweet, slammed Peller for condemning Nigerians ranting on TikTok.

Adeyanju, who repeatedly called Peller a boy, stated that the TikTok stars don't have the right to tell Nigerians how to air their frustration.

"Is TikTok your father's house?" Adeyanju asked Peller.

