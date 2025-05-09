Actor Bolanle Ninalowo melts hearts as he shared a father-daughter bonding moment on Instagram, sparking sweet reactions online

The actor enjoys a lovely drive in his Mercedes-Benz with his daughter at the wheel, cruising the streets of America

Many fans praised him for being a present father and highlighted the importance of fatherly love for girls

Popular Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo recently warmed hearts online after posting a special father-daughter moment with his teenage daughter, Aliyah, in the United States.

In the Instagram video shared with his over 5 million followers, Ninalowo, who just celebrated his 45th birthday, could be seen sitting calmly in the passenger seat while his daughter took the wheel of their sleek Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The actor, known for his rugged charm and devotion to family, rocked a stylish multicoloured jacket, white shirt, and a blue face cap. Aliyah, looking confident and focused, wore a denim jacket as she navigated the roads like a pro.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo melts hearts as he shared a father-daughter bonding moment on Instagram, sparking sweet reactions online.

Ninalowo captioned the video with a heartfelt message:

“Faithful God 🙏🏾 Man of Grace! Maka 🦍” – expressing gratitude for the moment and the bond he shares with his daughter.

Ninalowo speaks on relationship with daughter

Legit.ng recalled that the actor whose marriage crashed in 2023 opened up about his relationship with his daughter and what he did when she requested to get her navel pierced.

He revealed that his 18-year-old daughter requested that she wanted to pierce her tongue, but he wasn't comfortable with it.

This was after he had rejected her request to pierce her tongue.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Nino B's video

The clip quickly went viral, sparking emotional reactions from fans and followers who couldn’t help but celebrate the close relationship between the father and his daughter.

Instagram user @yolandascott657 praised the actor, writing:

“Aliyah you’re a very beautiful woman and I pray you’ll be successful. Bravo to you and your dad – Dad is the key to success.”

Another fan, @sabinatu.giwa, said:

“Her father’s daughter… she is so pretty. Well done sir ❤️❤️❤️.”

A comment from @beadsbymurshy also struck a chord:

“To every girl out there that experiences father’s love – it’s a big deal, ‘cause some of us don’t. God bless you sir.”

While many fans expressed admiration, others declared their intentions to mirror such moments in their own families.

“Better life. I will give it to my children by God’s grace,” wrote @bloom_and_bond_therapy.

Some fans even joked about how tough it would be to approach Aliyah romantically, with @the_global_milayo commenting:

“I just pity any man wey go wan mess with this girl sha 😂😂.”

The actor enjoys a lovely drive in his Mercedes-Benz with his daughter at the wheel, cruising the streets of America. Photos: @iamnino_b/Instagram

Ninalowo speaks on emotional abuse

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Bolanle Ninalowo had stirred massive reactions over his debate about emotional abuse and attitudes of narcissists.

In a post made in 2024, he said that narcissists manipulate people gradually till they strip their victims of his or her identity.

He also added that such people have horrible stories about past abuses and toxic family members.

