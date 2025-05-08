Davido letf many gushing online as he shared details about the success of his latest music album 5IVE

In a recent podactse episode the musician annoyed that his lovely wife Chioma played a part in the success of his work

Speaking further, she narrated the significant things Chioma in making sure he was up and activ in the studio, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido has left many prising and thinking his wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke as he spoke sparklingly about her recently.

During a recent podcast episode, the Afrobeats revealed that his wife Chioma was arround him while he was recording his new album 5IVE.

Speaking further, he gave the renowned Chef a shoutout and notted that she gave him the energyy and loving to work in the studio.

Davido went on the state that the Chef Chi’s current favoirte song on the bdoay work is 10 Kilo.

5IVE, a 17 tracks album was released on 18 April 2025. It features genre-spanning, cross-continental collaborations. From Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, Chris Brown, Latin pop sensation Becky G, and fellow Nigerian stars Chike, ODUMODUBLVCK, Omah Lay, and Victony.

Davido’s single hots ‘Be There Still,,’ ‘Awuke,’ and ‘Funds‘ were including in the song collection.

According to billboard.com, 16 tracks have entered the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs list, with three new top ten singles. The album debuted at No. 2 on the World Albums chart, earning 7,000 equivalent album units during the tracking week of April 18-24.

"Offa Me" featuring Victoria Monét peaked at No. 5, followed by "Titanium" featuring Chris Brown at No. 6 and "With You" featuring Omah Lay at No. 7.

Watch Davido speak below:

Netizens react to Davido’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

veronica_osadebe said:

"10 kilo is also one of My favourite on the album....But the first is LATELY 🔥❤️❤."

favour_blessed_1st said:

"Queen, take your flowers. Keep supporting your husband. We love you 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️."

__eberechi_ said:

"Awwwn, supportive wifey 😍😍 10 kilo is lif asf."

lyrinfy wrote:

"Chefchi is Davido strong,Davido Don waka see am say if e nor be chionma,e nor fit belike chionma,there are people you don't see twice in life ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

skilladontaesongs_ said:

"I no say food no sure for me tonight but as I see my idolo...God will belle full me amen 🙏."

miminwaezeruth said:

|That lady with braids is one of us here 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 that vibes hearing about our Chi 💯👍👌👌🙌🙌🙌 we sight u "

joy6903 said:

"Thank you, my super woman🙌🙌 her husband's everything!!!!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ We love you, baby gurllllll❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

gladysngu said:

"Remember all the energy in all aspects. BIG Chi, 😍❤️your place dey our queen 👸."

amanda.son.31 said:

"Thank u wifey Chef chi "10kilos" is m'y favorite song for this Album I've 1st download My Orobo 10kilos!!!"

