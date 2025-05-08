Nigerian music star Wizkid has left his fans worried amid reports of his US shows being cancelled

Following rumours about his incoming tour, the singer’s associate Godsson called for prayers for his boss

The Essence hitmaker, in a recent development, announced that he has since gained the attention of many

Nigerian music star Ayodeji Balogun has got the internet buzzing amid reports that his US concert venues ahead of his ‘Morayo’ tour were cancelled.

On the morning of Thursday, May 8, netizens woke up the the reports that Wizkid will not be holding his grand-scale concert return in the US as some of his concerts in major venues in the US have been cancelled.

An official statement has yet to be released to clarify the situation, but many fans are eagerly awaiting further updates. While others suspect that it is a result of low sales in tickets.

Hours after that, the Essence hitmaker took to his Instagram story to reveal that he will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl on June 22.

The musician’s theme for the renowned event is tagged: “Wizkid with Color of Noize Orchestra” and will feature Jamaican singer Shenseea.

Wizkid’s associate Godson calls for prayers

In a previous report, the Nigerian star’s associate, Godson, has called for prayers for the music star on social media.

Shortly after the news about his US shows went viral, concerned fans went on social media to ask questions, and some of them also tried to get answers from Wizkid’s associate, Godson, on Snapchat.

In response to a fan’s question about Wizkid’s shows getting cancelled, Godson asked for prayers for the Morayo crooner. According to him, the Star Boy is still grieving and nobody is trying to help him.

He wrote: “Add him to your prayer. Personally, I think that he’s still grieving and nobody is helping him achieve this. Sad.”

