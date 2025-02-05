Peller Takes Fiancée Jarvis to Meet Mum, Their Relationship Gains Attention: “New Generation Wife”
- Nigerian TIKTOK star Peller and his lover Jarvis aka Jadrolita recently visited the latter’s mother
- Videos from the family time showed how Jadrolita easily bonded with her to-be mother-in-law, while the comedian admired them
- One of the trending clips revealed the compliment the AI content creator gave her Peller’s mum which got many talking online
Nigerian social media star Peller (born Habeeb Hamzat) recently introduced his fiancé, Jarvis, also known as Jadrolita (born Amadou Elizabeth Aminata), to his mother.
Videos circulating online captured the heartwarming moment when Peller’s mother was overjoyed to meet the woman her son brought home.
In one video, the elderly woman lovingly held Jarvis by the waist as they walked through the house, greeting family members.
Another clip showed Jarvis and her soon-to-be mother-in-law relaxing on a couch, taking selfies together.
The AI content creator, who was admiring Peller's mother, compared her to a "teddy bear," sparking various reactions online.
Legit.ng earlier reported that the streamer got his fans and colleagues wowed after he proposed to his girlfriend and co-TikTok star
In a previous video, Peller asked Jarvis to look at the other side and he knelt to propose to her. She assumed it was a prank but he proved it wasn't.
The TikToker asked one of his friends around to give him the bouquet of flower which he handed to Jarvis. She looked stunned as she watched Peller who asked her to marry him.
Peller leaped for joy after he noticed that Jarvis has accepted his proposal and he kissed her. He hugged her at intervals as she took her time to process Peller's romantic gestures.
See the videos below:
Moments between Jarvis and Peller’s mum trend
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
pricelessgete wrote:
"She said ur mum looks like a teddy b🧸 🤣🤣🤣😂new generation wife."
tiwatope said:
"Ur mother in-law looks like a teddy bear 🧸 otida."
accessceries wrote:
"Your iya oko looks like a teddy bear."
olulunenke said:
"Iyawo omo mi welcome home!|"
skidrae wrote:
"Abeg shey peller mom single so cute make I become peller stepdad sharp."
olanle_001 said:
"D right step boy......God continue to bless u guys."
Peller and Jarvis turn heads
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis had netizens in a chokehold with their post online.
The two young stars, who are in a relationship, fueled their union with their new creative studio moments.
The comedian shared lovely pictures of himself in a cozy retro photoshoot with his female colleague.
Source: Legit.ng
