Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paul Okoye is not happy with the kind of video VDM made about his woman and he had reacted

The activist had called out the actress and accuse of her gate crashing to the Davido and Chioma's wedding

While replying the activist, Okoye blasted him and gave him some warning about the Nollywood actress

Show biz entrepreneur, Paul Okoye better known as Paulo, has thrown his weight behind his lover, Iyabo Ojo after social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka, VDM exposed her.

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo had shared receipt to show that she was indeed invited to Davido and Chioma's wedding, which took place on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

In his reaction to VDM's call-out, Paulo blasted him for coming for his woman. He noted that the person, who cursed the social media activist was dead. The businessman reprimanded him for going to a wedding to watch people, who gatecrashed to the place.

Paulo talks about VDM's mum

In his post, Paulo noted that the activist's mother and his lover might be age mate. He warned him sternly to respect the actress.

Reactions trail Paulo's post to VDM

Iyabo Ojo speaks about her relationship

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo had shared an insight into what she wanted in her relationship with her lover, Paulo.

According to her, marriage was not on the card for her in her relationship with the businessman.

She noted that she was done having kids and raising children. The actress said that all she wanted was enjoyment and companionship.

