The online critic also involved vice president Kashim Shettima as he called on prominent people to come to the rescue of flood victims

VMD's video has stirred reactions as several netizens threw their weights behind him

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, in a new video circulating on social media, has made a passionate request to Victor Osimhen, Don Jazzy, Tonto Dikeh, and other celebrities who donated millions to crossdresser Bobrisky.

VDM appealed to celebrities to do the same for the victims of the Maiduguri flood.

VDM appeals to prominent Nigerians over flood victims. Credit: @tontolet @victorosimhen9 @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM had previously lashed out at celebrities who donated money to Bobrisky while he was in prison.

Verydarkman, who also appealed to Vice President Kashim Shettima, was spotted with some of the flood victims as he called on well-meaning Nigerians to help those in need.

The critic in the video said,

"The God that used you guys to contribute over 70 million naira to Bobrisky should please touch your hearts at this hour to contribute to the feeding of these kids that have been hit by flood, a flood that has claimed lives and d€stroyed properties," he said.

Watch video as VDM appeals to celebrities, vice president below:

People react to VMD's passionate request

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

KinqKudos:

"Don Jazzy,Tiwa Savage, Tonto Dikeh, Eniola Ajao and other people that donated money to Sir Bobby must come out and do the same for these kids right now. Whoever knows their handles should tag them pls."

Tonyjay:

"Vdm is really trying sincerely God bless him."

DarijokeO:

"After peter obi, this guy is the most impactful in Nigeria."

MohWorldent:

"Naso. Most of our celebrities and politicians no get difference."

Gracebal0:

"Those people that contributed to bobrisky will turn a blind eye to people who actually are in need, it’s sad to see that the rich don’t care for those who are poor, but waste money on meaningless things."

Why VDM slammed Folashade Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported that VDM took a swipe at Folashade Tinubu, the daughter of President Bola Tinubu.

He said that the current leader had the worst first year in government ever and asked her to warn her father.

VDM also noted that if Shade's father does not listen to the people, the people will protest, and he will learn the hard way.

