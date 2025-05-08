Verydarkman is still in the spotlight on social media following his release from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s detention

Recall that the Nigerian online activist was arrested after he accompanied his mother to a GTBank branch on May 2, 2025, to make complaints

Don Aza, an online analyst, shared his observations on VDM’s return and the post his lawyer, Barrister Deji, made on EFCC, igniting reactions online

A Nigerian online analyst known as Don Aza has brought to the attention of people Verydarkman’s countenance since his release.

On May 7, 2025, online critic Mertins Vincent Otse aka Verydarkam was finally released after being held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was arrested after he accompanied his mother to a GTBank branch on May 2, 2025, to complain about missing funds from her account.

Man calls out Verydarkman's lawyer and EFCC. Credit: @vrydarkman, @adeyanjudeji

Source: Instagram

Don Aza posted a video of the activist watching a football match with his best friend, Kokopee, and other friends.

He noticed that VDM appeared to be preoccupied with deep thinking, which was unusual for him.

He next examined VDM's lawyer, barrister Deji's, gratitude note to the EFCC chairman and his team.

The legal counsel partly wrote on x:

"I must also thank the chairman of EFCC for indulging and listening to all my concerns since on Friday last week and his team. The struggle continues."

Don Aza appeared astonished at barrister Deji's post. He pointed out that, for the first time in Nigeria, bail conditions were not disclosed following someone's release.

The commentator made other observations and stated that he did not want to reveal too much, and claimed that diplomacy could be involved in VDM's case.

Watch the video below:

Verydarkman ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

official_talk2luke said:

"Award winning Data analyst🥇."

_obarijima said:

"I think this guy is correct with this analysis."

flakkyhighflyer said:

"His silence is louder than the thunderstorm. ❤️."

don_t777 said:

"The truth is that you cannot stop a moving train. Wait, make the locomotive engine start first, then you go understand the difference between 6 and half a dozen. EFCC na part of the agencies that is demarketing Nigeria."

orumity said:

"something is not right."

hon.swagaprince said:

"He didn’t want to come online and start talking the way he usually does… he’s thinking about the best way to go about it…ALRIGHTTTTTT 😎.|

ekeneudemadu said:

"He was really not paying attention to the football match. He just dey reminisce on what to spill about his sojourn to the efcc."

vickywari1 said:

"Yes exactly what I said to I think he signed a paper or something that he will not talk about what happened at their office😮😢."

dkokopee said:

"Una ear and Eyes go soon SHINE Naaa 😂😂, nobody can silence Darkiii …."

jeff_chux wrote:

"No wonder efcc cover him eyes. Dem no want make him see Wetin him go talk😂."

ebonyjusty said:

"To me he wasn’t even seeing the screen, he was just imagining things… like what and what should I say👏 we pin 📌."

Verydarkman becomes quiet after release from EFCC. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

'VDM’s phone, car still with EFCC' - Adeyanju

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adeyanu said despite everything that has happened, he still admires the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

Adeyanju said there was no condition for VDM’s bail, adding that his client's phone and car were seized by the EFCC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng