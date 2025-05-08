Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan’s release from EFCC’s detention has continued to make headlines

A video surfaced online showing VDM appearing to have difficulty walking immediately after his release

The clip went viral on social media, and it raised a series of concerned reactions from the critic’s numerous fans

A video of Nigerian online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan, after his release from EFCC’s detention has left many fans worried.

On May 7, 2025, VDM was finally released after being held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was arrested after he accompanied his mother to a GTBank branch on May 2, 2025, to complain about missing funds from her account.

Hours after VeryDarkMan regained his freedom, a video was posted online showing his physical condition. The muscular online critic was seen walking with his lawyer and greeting some people gathered after his release was secured.

However, what stood out from the clip was VDM’s walking steps. The online critic appeared to be limping. See the video below:

Recall that after VeryDarkMan was arrested, many people took to social media to advocate for his release including top singer, David Adeleke aka Davido. However, many others also took to the streets to protest for VDM's release in Nigeria and overseas.

Fans react to video of VDM limping after his release

The video of VeryDarkMan appearing to have problems walking properly after he regained his freedom, drew the attention of netizens and raised the concerns of many Nigerians. While some of them speculated that he was beaten up while in detention, others noted that they saw nothing wrong with the way he walked in the video:

Gilexmorgan said:

“I really think he was beaten . I noticed that too.”

Mrlegitboy_official_001 wrote:

“How e take waka , because I no see anything oo😂.”

Mylifeaswhite_ said:

“This video breaks my heart ! 😢”

Brows_and_body_by_ellastouch said:

“He walks better than you 😂.”

Oma_alex5 said:

“probably his hurt from the hitting during arrest.”

Susaniwinosa said:

“😢😢😢😢😢 may God restore his strength. He's down physically n emotionally.”

Celinejackson1_ wrote:

“God will punish those people for beating him at all😢.”

Inosendunapapa said:

“He is not walking normal 😢.”

Officialcorazon1 said:

“I cried 😢😢😢they really beat him up😢😢.”

Creativeweb.designs wrote:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂 Them for break him two legs make him humble by force.”

Sarah Martins jubilates as VDM regains freedom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media users were not shocked by the way Sarah Martins welcomed VDM following his release from EFCC custody.

After the dark man regained his freedom, many online users were happy to see him again, especially actress Sarah Martins.

Sarah boldly took to her social media page to welcome the online critic, whom she referred to as her husband. She also went further to hint at what their first night together would be like after his release. In her words:

"Welcome back my sweet husband. This night don sure for me 😋😋😋Tonight is gonna be a rough night 😋I love you so much my baby @verydarkblackman 🥰🥰🥰 💋"

