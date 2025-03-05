Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan has reacted to Tonto Dikeh’s recent post about men running from doing DNA tests

VDM tackled the actress and used the opportunity to reiterate that he was ready to pay for Mohbad’s widow’s DNA test

VeryDarkMan also faulted Wunmi’s recent interviews while claiming that the whole thing was arranged and bias

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan has slammed Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, over her social media post.

The movie star recently shared a post where she talked about the recent trend of men avoiding DNA tests. According to her, she was under the impression that women were the ones who didn’t want it.

VeryDarkMan queries Mohbad's widow as he tackles Tonto Dikeh. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @tontolet, @chudeity

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“I was under the impression that it was women who were supposed to be avoiding DNA tests, so why are men the ones running now? The irony is unreal.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Screenshot as Tonto Dikeh allegedly shades Cubana Chiefpriest for avoiding DNA test. Photo: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

VDM replies Tonto, tackles Mohbad’s wife Wunmi

Shortly after Tonto Dikeh shared her post, VeryDarkMan took to his Instagram page to address the Nollywood actress.

According to the online critic, he is sure the actress was firing shots at Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest over his DNA drama with his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen Ati.

VeryDarkMan then made a proposition to Tonto Dikeh. According to him, he is very willing to fully sponsor Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, to carry out a DNA test on her son, Liam. He said that he would do this if Tonto would also bring Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama from Kenya and sponsor her DNA test.

VDM said:

“This shot is directed at Cubana Chiefpriest 100%. Tonto Dikeh we will make this easy, I remember when we dey say make Mohbad wife do DNA test, all of una say na she go do am by herself and until she decides. So since Tonto Dikeh wan go this route, let’s make it easy. I am still willing to pay for everything Mohbad’s wife would need for that DNA, them go come Abuja, I will pay for the hotel, Hilton. She go stay, the father-in-law, mother-in-law, her lawyer go stay, all of them in different rooms. Them go do the test, when they do it, we go see the result.”

Speaking further in the video, VeryDarkMan shared why he was still in doubt about Wunmi’s claims. According to him, Mohbad’s widow has suddenly started granting interviews and speaking on podcasts but none of the interviewers have asked her about the audio where her late husband said she was colluding with his family to kill him just like he claimed Naira Marley should be held responsible in the case of his death.

VeryDarkMan also poked some holes in some of Wunmi’s claims during the interview including how she said her husband was taken to the hospital at night but a viral video showed that it was during the day.

According to the online critic, none of the platforms Wunmi has spoken on is credible and he believes the interviews are arranged and biased.

He said:

“This is why I’m still curious about the test. Even though the girl done come dey explain different stories for social media, don go different podcasts and interviews, one crazy thing is they keep avoiding that voice note when Mohbad talk say she eff with, when Mohbad dey seem to accuse her of cheating or knacking another person. Dem don ask her everything for every interview but dem no gree ask her about that voice note where Mohbad talk say the girl and the family seemingly want to kpai am, where Mohbad sef dey accuse him wife just the way Mohbad talk say if him kpai, make dem hold Naira Marley, e get voicenote where he still talk say the Mohbad wife wan kpai am and na Mohbad talk am. Why are all these people not asking her? That’s why I believe that all these interviews wey Mohbad’s wife don dey go recently is sponsored and is bias. All the people wey don interview her, no credibility whatsoever because the whole interview looked arranged. Secondly, why did they not ask her that ‘Madam when your husband died, why you no come talk this part? Why didn’t you give a clear explanation? What made you say they’ve taken him away from you when you know that it was the nurse that gave him injection? When you know that he fought and then this one happened? Again, you said when dem chook am injection, una rush am go hospital that night but when you watched the video when Mohbad dey go hospital, na in the morning.”

VeryDarkMan concluded his video by proposing a deal to Tonto. In his words:

“So Tonto Dikeh, if you’re willing to pay for Cubana Chiefpriest’s woman to come from Kenya and lodge her in a hotel, pay for everything, the DNA test will happen. But for we wey dey for Nigeria first, bring Wunmi come make she come do DNA, I will sponsor it, I will pay for everything. Make Wunmi come do DNA, make we see, I go dey there, our own doctor. If you can bring her now now, we go pay for everything now now including hotel, feeding, security, cars, everything.”

See the full video below:

VDM says he believes Mohbad's wife is 70% innocent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan admitted that he believed late singer, Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, was 70% innocent.

Just recently, the public figure took to his Instagram page to share a video where he reacted to Wunmi’s interview with media personality, Chude. VDM highlighted some parts in the video including where Wunmi revealed what happened in Mohbad’s final moments.

The online critic then said he believes Mohbad’s wife is somewhat innocent and was used by some people to divert negative attention to Naira Marley. VDM admitted that the interview had made him see Wunmi in a more positive light.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng