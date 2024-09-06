Days after claiming in a viral clip that he commissioned a hacker to help him invade Iyabo Ojo's phones and dig up evidences for the Mohbad case, VDM has come out to change mouth

In the new video, Verydarkman noted that he used the wrong words to described his investigative actions, noting that he didn't do anything illegal

Verydarkman defended his actions why explaining that Iyabo Ojo has been the one controlling Wunmi's account and has been concealing evidence about Mohbad's death

Controversial social media activist and commentator, Martins Vincent Otse better known as Verydarkman (VDM) has stirred reactions after coming out defend his earlier claims about sending someone to help him hack Iyabo Ojo's phone and her Instagram pages.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Verydarkman released a video where he claimed to have commissioned an hack to help him dig up evidences from Iyabo Ojo's social media handles.

In the clip, VDM shared screenshots of private chats, IP address and other incriminating personal details of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and Mohbad's wife, Wunmi.

After making the bold claims, VDM has released a new video recanting some of his claims.

"I didn't hack Iyabo Ojo's phone" - VDM

In the new video, the social media activist tried to clarify what he did to get the personal details he shared online about Iyabo Ojo.

He stated in the follow up video that what he did wasn't an invasion of the actress' privacy and the word he used earlier "Hack" was wrong.

VDM, however, insisted that he finds were geninune. He also stated that the actress knows more than she's saying and has been concealing important information about Mohbad's death.

Watch VDM's new video below:

Netizens react to VDM's takeback on Iyabo Ojo

Here are some of the comments that trailed Verydarkman's video clarifying his earlier claims about hacking Iyabo Ojo's phone:

@comediandaniboy:

"My question is what is the police doing about this? What’s the update of the court case? Why are the authorities silent over this very public issue?"

@iamstretch_:

"Even Mohbad go don tire for una, y’all just bury the poor guy."

@OlalekanOjo_:

"This is just long talk the oo thing is not correct."

@onlineguru__:

"Why hasn’t the police invited Wunmi or declare her wanted if she refused to honour the invite."

@iamaleshinloye1:

"Authorities they sleep in this matter sha."

@nuggetman1_:

"I like the fact that VDM can always backup his claims with viable proofs."

@Erotic_shoppe:

"Why is this boy so obsessed with Iyabo Ojo."

@GaniyuRuquayah:

"The authorities are not helping."

@Tony_546:

"Mohbad colleague for other side go dey laugh am 🤣😂 say dem no wan allow you rest."

Paul Okoye calls out VDM

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paul Okoye, had shown his grievance over the video VDM made about his woman.

The activist had called out the actress and accused her of gate-crashing Davido and Chioma's wedding.

While replying to the activist, Okoye blasted him and gave him some warning about the Nollywood actress.

