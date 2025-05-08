Singer 2Baba has shared his view on the education system in Nigeria in a post on his Instagram story

According to him, the entire education system should be overhauled, and he added that the brain should be "unwashed

As expected, fans reacted to his post by reminding him of his new wife's comments while attending an Edo plenary

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has come under fire over a post he made about Nigeria's education system.

The music star, who recently got married, shared a post on his Instagram story, advocating for an overhaul of the system. According to him, the education system should be completely changed, and he advised that the brain should be "unwashed."

2Baba suggests what should be done to the education system in Nigeria. Photo credit@officval2baba/@honorabelosawaru

Further elaborating, 2Baba suggested that the name "Alkebulan" (an ancient name for the African continent, often translated as "mother of mankind" or "Garden of Eden") should be used.

2Baba's fans react to his post

Many of the singer's fans reacted to his post, sharing their diverse opinions and taunting him about his remarks.

2Baba's fans remind him about his new wife, Natasha, after his post surfaces online. Photo credit@steladimokokorkus

While some agreed with him and supported his point of view, others were sarcastic in their comments.

They reminded him of how his new wife, Honourable Natasha Osawaru, referred to herself as "nee Idibia" during an introduction at the Edo State plenary.

Since 2Baba's marriage, many have not supported him and often make fun of him and his new wife whenever they appear in videos online.

Fans frequently share their opinions about the couple's public appearances.

Reactions trail 2Baba's post online

Netizens shared their view about 2Baba after seeing his post about education in Nigeria. Here are comments below:

@miminwa__ reacted:

"Yes we really need it; maybe that’s why your fiancé said she’s Nee Idibia, instead of Mrs Idibia. We desperately need it"

@supernatural_remilekun commented:

"Lol coming from Boda ode."

@tripledfood shared:

"Coming from Tuface, abeg make I go hide laugh small."

@anjolakl said:

"They need to start from you."

@its_diva_t wrote:

"At least he knows that his lack of education affects his decisions."

@iammusicmonstar stated:

"He’s talking about education na smh are u aware that’s the original name of Africa??? Na those people still change am give us Africa and our history is never taught in schools!!! The message is clear na."

@bodyglamz reacted:

"This isn’t a joke. Have a conversation with those who were affected by the deterioration of the educational system and you’ll know."

@iam_.evanstiger007 said:

"See as women dey cry for comments session hahahaha, once man leave woman na war but if woman leave man na still man fault, lol una go cry tire for another person life."

