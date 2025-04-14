A man has shared the video of the alleged area that singer 2Baba and his new lover lives in Benin city

In the video, the man said he was working around the place known as Amagba as he laughed at 2Baba

Fans of the singer were also surprised after seeing the recording, they shared their take about his plight

A man has shared a video of the alleged area and house that singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, rented in Benin city.

Legit.ng had reported that 2Baba's mother had cried out that the singer was missing. He later stated in video where he was and why he was declared missing.

Man sends message to Annie over the place, her ex-husband lives in Benin with Natasha. Photo credit@official2baba/@ijeomamdiary

According to him, 2Baba moved from his Banana Island mansion to a rented house in the forest.

He laughed hard at the singer and claimed that he was living inside darkness.

Man makes fun of 2Baba

Also in the recording, the man, who appears to be a house painter, claimed that he can go to the house and drag 2Baba out of the house.

The man claimed that he was ashamed because 2Baba was living his old age in the forest and inside darkness.

The house painter also mentioned that if anyone was looking for singer 2Baba, they should dare him, as he was ready to take them to the music star's door step.

Recall that after 2Baba was declared missing, he was seen with his lover, Natasha Osawaru on different occasion.

Man speaks about 2Baba and his plight in old age with his new lover, Natasha after leaving Annie. Photo credit@annieidibia

They once visited the Esama of Benin and were also seen after the singer went to perform at an event.

In the man's words:

"Na work I dey, make he no be as if I dey lie. Na here them come hide 2Baba, see 2Baba house. Where they rent for him dey inside forest there. Person wey dey live for palace for inside Banana Island."

"If no because of one thing, I for go there drag him out. Annie, if you dey find him, I go take you there. In old age they come put am for darkness. I dey fear Benin people, sha."

See the video here:

How fans reacted to video about 2Baba

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of and to the man's video. Here are comments below:

@vee_mishee stated:

"Annie no dey find am."

@callme_chinnycutie said:

"See what nee Idibia has reduced our Legend to. Just imagine the people making mockery of Tubaba. Nee Idibia you do this one."

@ij_ify commented:

"So na there Natasha Nee Idibia hid Tuface?"

@ij_ifyma reacted:

"See as dem take a whole legend dey do caricature."

@nne_chimamanda shared:

"Annie no dey find am, God forbid, old things have passed away."

@jennysecret_glow said:

"What did they say about strange women."

2Baba's daughter sings for her mother

Legit.ng had reported that Olivia Idibia, the second daughter of Annie and 2Baba's daughter, showed great support for her mother amid her crashed marriage.

She freestyled for her and stated what she can do to support her.

