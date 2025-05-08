It is not certain that there will ever be a time when we stop hearing about Mohbad's death from his father

Joseph Aloba, who has been a key player in unraveling the cause of his promising son's death, is in the news again

In a new TikTok recording extracted from his Live Video, Mohbad's dad revealed the whopping amount that he paid for his son's autopsy

Nigerian singer and father of the late Mohbad, Mr. Joseph Aloba, is revisiting Mohbad's autopsy and all the effort he put into the case.

The social media-famous man, who has made headlines several times in the course of unravelling the cause of his son's death, was seen in a new clip sharing more details.

Mohbad's dad triggered online reactions after revealing the amount spent on autopsy. Credit: @mohbad_dad, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's dad went live on TikTok to share the amount he spent to get an autopsy done on his son. According to him, he spent the sum of N16 million and an additional N2 million.

He stated that he could not have lied about the amount and challenged anyone who knows otherwise to come forward.

The reactions to his post ranged from people asking him how he could afford that amount of money, to asking him to show receipts.

Watch the video here:

Mohbad's dad drops new song

Jospeh Aloba, the father of deceased singer Mohbad startled social media users after he released a new song.

The bereaved-turned-media personality shared the song via his official TikTok and called it a plea to everyone.

While many could not make sense of the song, he suffered a backlash from the platform users who called him names.

Reactions to Mohbad's dad's latest update

Read some reactions below:

@Adunniade2014 said:

"Where you see 16m baba Mohbad,you better go and bury your son and continue your life.Atleast nna don spoil the yeye justice wey nna dey look for."

@dammylaw3 said:

"Where did you see the money."

@olaleyeoluwatoyin349 said:

"baba go rest abeg- we wan rest."

@mercillinaidoko said:

"yahooooo man I hate the day I believe in you for justice 😭😭."

@Sarade Golden concept resource said:

"N16million keee i no believe u..i no trust u...🤣🤣🤣🤣dj yk muleee."

@CLOTHING BRAND FOR QUEENS said:

"Show the receipt at least to prove yourself."

@Dupe said:

"baba ole apa omo logo."

@theownerscorner said

"Josiiii stop lying😞."

@Dejare🥹❤️ said:

"Wetin concern us."

Mohbad’s private autopsy result

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, private autopsy and toxicology to determine the cause of death of former Marlian signee Mohbad is reportedly ready.

Recall that Mohbad's death has been marred by controversies since his demise in 2023, and he is yet to be laid to rest.

The latest update about the former Marlian signee has caused an uproar as people resumed asking yet-to-be-answered questions about his death.

Source: Legit.ng