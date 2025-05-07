Nigerians have taken their time to analyse VDM's mother's bank account deduction claims alongside the protest

A video by a Nigerian actor Samuel Jemilato and another social media have been trending online

According to them, the online critic's mother should be held accountable and questioned as they claim she withheld information about her issue with GTB

While some are of the opinion that Martins Vincent Otse should be released from police custody, others have a contrary opinion.

The issue concerning VDM's arrest began when he went to Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) with his mum to complain about the constant debits on her bank account. This was when he got arrested by officers of the EFCC.

Nigerians share their observations concerning VDM, his mother and his fans. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Looking back at the situation, a social media user claimed that there must be some information that VDM's mum withheld from the public and her son. He noted that there was no way those deductions could have happened on the account if she had truly not taken a loan from the bank.

Another clip by Samuel Jemilato, a Nigerian actor, noted that the EFCC should keep the criticisms for as long as they please in their custody. He noted that his mum and his father's issues are his true problems, as they have failed to tell him the truth about his character.

These videos have been making the rounds online, causing Nigerians to look more critically into the matter.

Watch the clip here:

Watch Samuel Jemilato's rant here:

Reactions as fans rant against VDM, mum

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@otegarose said:

"Are you mad ? Do you have a mom mumu do we know you?"

@yourvillageoracle said:

"Ur poverty is ur biggest wahala."

@mike_fundzo said:

"E no go better for you and your family you we be in pains no one we come for you as you speak against your follow man may you be in pain until the rest of your life."

@im__sheilaaa said:

"How’s this man even free???? Isn’t he the friend to that guy that Kpai those two ladies."

@richiewilson001 said:

"E go happened to you."

@iam_sydney1 said:

"Make them go arrest this guy mama,make he explain to us,if the guy papa na him real papa."

Nigerians share their observations concerning VDM, his mother and his fans. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

@ali___diamond said:

"If you believe VDM is an activist hit the like button."

@vivian_uzor said:

"You are a very jealous man vdm is greater than you ok."

@fasholusegun12345 said:

"No mind them, na online noise dem Sabi, I don't even understand why they don't want to face the hazard of the job , e made money through this level, let him face the hazard, the werey people no Wan make e face am."

Angry man storms GTBank's branch in Abuja

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, a displeased fan of Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, visited GTBank's premises in Abuja over the arrest of the online critic.

The angry man filmed the premises and showed people where Verydarkman was allegedly held for minutes.

Displaying his ATM card, the man vowed to close his dollar account with the Nigerian bank and made another vow.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng