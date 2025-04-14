Olivia Idibia, the second daughter of Annie and 2Baba's daughter, has been sighted comforting her mother

In the clip, she was seen sweetly singing for her, she stated that would be right there beside her till the end

Fan were excited as the same time moved to tears after watching the video as they praised the teenager

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia could not hide her emotions after her second daughter, Olivia, whom she had with her ex-husband, Innocent Idibia, was seen singing to her.

The mother of two who was recently spotted with Olivia after returning to social media had a nice time with her daughter.

Annie Idibia emotional after second daughter Olivia sang for her amid her divorce saga. Photo credit@annieidibia/@official2baba

Source: Instagram

The mother and daughter were sitting together on the chair when Olivia started freestyling for her.

She said that she would stay with her mother and be her superstar. Olivia also asserted her love for her mother amid her failed marriage.

Annie's daughter was heard singing sweetly to her mother as she was listening and sobbing. Her daughter too was almost in tears while singing.

Annie, Olivia joke over song

After she had finished singing, her mother was amazed at her freestyle and hailed her.

Annie Idibia's daughter, Olivia, shares what she would do for her amid her crashed marriage with 2Baba. Photo credit@annieidibia

Source: Instagram

Olivia was also all smiles as she shared how proud she was about her effort.

Here is the lyric below

"You know I am the one to be here. Yes, oo, with you. I am your superstar. I will be there forever and I will stay with you mama till the end. I will be there with you mama."

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Olivia's freestyle

Reactions have trailed the video of Annie and her second daughter at home together. Here are comments below:

@heyy.bestee shared:

"If I was the girl I go follow my mama burst tears mid singing. I must commend how she kept going."

@theibukunoluwa1 stated:

"Olivia is sure a sweet girl. I am talking from experience."

@viva_hair_mall commented:

"Aw why do I have tears in my eyes."

@spicekluxuryadd_14 reacted:

"This is so beautiful, awwww, beautiful Olivia, stay with mama babygirl ,she needs you."

@thatgirllfy wrote:

"And someone out there do no want kids, children are blessings if raised right."

@_favour_xo_ shared:

"Why Is the father’s picture on this post sabi radio.make Una Dey get conscience at times."

@liciagreat said:

"Lion no dey born goat. Don’t forget who her father is a musical legend. She is alwsys supporting her mother."

@funlizfood_limited commented:

"Retire ur papa jor and take this more seriously. 2face genes to strong all him children na him cabon copy and the voice too. I am quite impressed witrh the video.

Annie marks her wedding anniversary with her husband

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had marked her years of friendship with her husband and also her wedding anniversary.

She shared a video of how she was pampered by her husband and taunted witches and wizards with her post.

Fans were excited about the couple and shared their take on the challenges the two had passed through.

Source: Legit.ng